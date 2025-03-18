Tuesday, March 18, 2025 | 09:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / UK, EU to ramp up pressure on Russia and boost defence initiatives

UK, EU to ramp up pressure on Russia and boost defence initiatives

The talks will coordinate cooperation on Ukraine and discuss efforts to increase economic pressure on Russia, UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said in a statement

European Union, EU

It's vital we upgrade our partnership with the EU and work together to bring an end to this war: British FM| Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Britain and the European Union will ramp up pressure on Russia and boost defence initiatives, as the EU's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, meets British foreign minister David Lammy and defence minister John Healey in London on Tuesday. 
The talks will coordinate cooperation on Ukraine and discuss efforts to increase economic pressure on Russia, UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said in a statement on Monday. 
The discussions will also include stepping up action against hybrid threats such as cyberattacks, election interference and rampant Russian disinformation, the statement said. 
Kallas and Lammy will also set review efforts to boost European defence spending through 'innovative initiatives' and military readiness in support of Nato. 
 
"It's vital we upgrade our partnership with the EU and work together to bring an end to this war and deliver security of all of our citizens," Lammy said about the war in Ukraine. 

Also Read

Putin, Trump

Trump's talk of dividing assets prompts concern before his call with Putin

Wladyslaw Teofil Bartoszewski, Poland's deputy foreign minister

PM Modi helped persuade Putin against using nuclear weapon: Polish minister

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump says he plans to speak with Putin on Mar 18 about ending Ukraine war

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump to talk to Putin on March 18 as he pushes for end to Ukraine war

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy names Andrii Hnatov as new chief of general staff of armed forces

Conditions demanded by Russia to agree to a ceasefire show that Moscow does not really want peace, Kallas told reporters in Brussels on Monday. 
Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump said he would speak to Russia's Vladimir Putin on Tuesday morning about ending the Ukraine war. 
Trump has been trying to win Putin's support for a 30-day ceasefire proposal that Ukraine accepted last week. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

More From This Section

Deepseek

US Commerce department bureaus ban China's DeepSeek on govt devices

airline flight aviation

US aviation agency reinstating 132 fired employees after court order: Union

Tesla

Toronto excludes Tesla vehicles from EV incentive due to US trade war

Dhruva Jaishankar

Trump's tariff priorities are Canada, Mexico, China, EU: Dhruva Jaishankar

US President Donald Trump

Donald Trump nominates Republic Airways CEO Bedford to lead US FAA

Topics : Russia Ukraine Conflict Britain European Union Russia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayParliament Budget Session LIVELatest News LIVEDonald Trump Travel Ban Countries ListDelhi Weather Forecast TodayStarlink Debut in India SoonIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon