Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Deeply Biased, driven by vote bank: India on US' religious freedom report

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the report selectively picked incidents to advance a preconceived narrative against India

Randhir Jaiswal (Photo: ANI)

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the report selectively picked incidents. (Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 5:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India on Friday categorically rejected criticism against it in an annual US State Department report on international religious freedom, describing it as deeply biased and visibly driven by vote-bank considerations.
 
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the report selectively picked incidents to advance a preconceived narrative against India.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In his remarks at the release of the report, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said there has been a "concerning increase" in anti-conversion laws, hate speech and demolitions of homes and places of worship of members of minority faith communities in India.
 
"As in the past, the report is deeply biased, lacks an understanding of India's social fabric and is visibly driven by votebank considerations and a prescriptive outlook," Jaiswal said.
 
"We therefore reject it. The exercise itself is a mix of imputations, misrepresentations, selective usage of facts, reliance on biased sources and a one-sided projection of issues," he said.
 
The MEA spokesperson said, "It has selectively picked incidents to advance a preconceived narrative as well. In some cases, the very validity of laws and regulations are questioned by the report." Jaiswal said the report also appears to challenge the integrity of certain judgments given by Indian courts. 

Also Read

S Jaishankar,Jaishankar

India sees Africa as natural partner; will be at top of our priorities: EAM

Bahrain flag

Iran, Bahrain to discuss resuming diplomatic relations severed since 2016

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

EAM Jaishankar reviews 'multi-faceted' strategic ties with UAE counterpart

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar visiting UAE today, to hold talks with his counterpart Al Nahyan

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and popular Malayalam actor Suresh Gopi | Photo: X/@TheSureshGopi

Kuwait fire: EAM did good job to help injured Indians, says Suresh Gopi

Topics : External Affairs Ministry Ministry of External Affairs United States religious freedom

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 5:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon