Defence ministry issues RFP for fifth-generation Amca jet programme

The Ministry of Defence on Wednesday issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the indigenous fifth-generation stealth advanced medium combat aircraft (Amca) programme for the Indian Air Force, ANI reported, citing defence officials.

The ministry has issued the tender to three shortlisted bidders — Tata Advanced Systems Ltd, a consortium of Larsen & Toubro and Bharat Electronics Ltd, and the Bharat Forge-Bharat Earth Movers Ltd-Data Patterns consortium.

An RFP is a document through which the government invites selected firms to submit technical and commercial proposals for a project.

The winning partner will work with the Aeronautical Development Agency under the Defence Research and Development Organisation to build five flying prototypes and one structural test aircraft. The shortlisted firms, selected based on their technical capabilities, will compete to build prototypes of the fighter aircraft before a final production contract is awarded.

The work will be carried out at the new 650-acre testing facility being developed at Puttaparthi in Andhra Pradesh. The facility was inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu earlier this month.

The Amca facility, being developed at an estimated cost of around ₹2,000 crore, is expected to become operational within a year and generate employment for nearly 7,500 people. The overall Amca development programme is estimated to cost around ₹15,000 crore, with the first Amca prototypes targeted to fly by 2032 and deliveries of the fighter aircraft expected to begin by 2035.