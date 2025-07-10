Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 07:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's advanced artillery gun system exemplary mission-mode success: MoD

India's advanced artillery gun system exemplary mission-mode success: MoD

The ministry shared a post on X along with a video showcasing ATAGS, whose maximum range is 48 km

Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System, ATAGS

ATAGS is designed by Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE), Pune, a laboratory of the DRDO

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 7:26 AM IST

In line with the steps to modernise the Army's artillery regiments and enhance operational readiness, indigenously-made Advanced Towed Artillery Gun Systems (ATAGS) will replace the vintage and smaller calibre guns, with the Defence Ministry on Wednesday calling the project an "exemplary mission mode success".

ATAGS is designed by Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE), Pune, a laboratory of the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO).

The ministry shared a post on X along with a video showcasing ATAGS, whose maximum range is 48 km.

"We started this project in the year 2012. And, within a span of 12 years, we could complete the total process of design to manufacturing, testing and induction," said ARDE Director A Raju in the recorded video.

 

The key features are its quite advance system, he said, adding, ARDE is playing a crucial rule in "Atmanirbharta of our nation".

Earlier on March 26, the Defence Ministry had signed contracts with Bharat Forge Limited and Tata Advanced System Limited for the procurement of 155mm/52 Calibre Advanced Towed Artillery Gun Systems (ATAGS) and High Mobility Vehicle 6x6 Gun Towing Vehicles respectively at a total cost of about Rs 6,900 crore.

The 155 mm/52 calibre ATAGS will replace the vintage and smaller calibre guns and enhance the artillery capabilities of the Indian Army.

The timeline for delivery of 307 ATAGS is expected to be five years, Raju said.

The ministry in its post said, "ATAGS, @DRDO_India's flagship artillery system, is spearheading the #IndianArmy's artillery modernisation', an exemplary Mission Mode success."  "It brings together #DRDO, the Indian Army, and both public and private sectors to strengthen #AatmanirbharBharat in defence. With its all-electric drive for gun laying and ammunition handling, #ATAGS ensures reliable, maintenance-free performance even in the toughest mountain and desert terrains," it said.

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 7:26 AM IST

