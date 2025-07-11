Friday, July 11, 2025 | 03:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / We struck 9 sites in Pak, they can't show proof of damage in India: Doval

We struck 9 sites in Pak, they can't show proof of damage in India: Doval

NSA Ajit Doval questioned the credibility of claims suggesting Indian sites were affected in attacks by Pakistan during Operation Sindoor

Ajit Doval

Chennai: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval addresses a gathering during the 62nd Convocation of IIT Madras, in Chennai, Friday, July 11, 2025.(Photo: PTI)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 3:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India successfully struck nine terror targets across Pakistan with high accuracy during Operation Sindoor, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval said on Friday, according to PTI.
 
He was speaking at the 62nd convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras.
 
The operation, which took place in the early hours of May 7, lasted just 23 minutes past 1 am, Doval said. “The precision was to the point where India knew who was where,” he said, highlighting the level of intelligence and coordination involved.
 
He further questioned the credibility of claims suggesting Indian sites were affected during retaliatory attacks by Pakistan. “Foreign press said that Pakistan did that and this... You tell me one photograph, one image, which shows any damage to any Indian (structure), even a glass pane having been broken,” he said, as quoted by ANI.
 
 
Referring to satellite images reportedly shared by foreign media outlets, Doval added, “The images only showed 13 air bases in Pakistan before and after May 10, whether it was in Sargodha, Rahim Yar Khan, Chaklala. I am only telling you what the foreign media put out on the basis of images. We are capable of doing that (damage to Pakistani air bases...)".

Also Read

CDS General Anil Chauhan

CDS warns against Pak-China-Bangladesh collusivity for security interests

The AH-64E Version 6 is the latest variant of the American Apache combat helicopter, featuring upgraded sensors, software, and weapons for operations in contested battlefields. Photo: BOEING

Govt bolsters self-reliance in warfighting with indigenous weapon purchases

Twitter, X, social media

Reuters' X account blocked in India, govt says no legal requirement made

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

All-party meetings just formality, no outcome from talks: Jairam Ramesh

Operation Sindoor

Best of BS Opinion: Post-Op Sindoor, India must plan five years ahead

 

Operation Sindoor

 
Tensions escalated between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack in April, which claimed the lives of 26 people. In a retaliatory measure, India launched “Operation Sindoor” in the wee hours of May 7, targeting nine terrorist training sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir.
 
After the Indian armed forces launched precision strikes, Pakistan resorted to heavy artillery firing across the border areas along the Line of Control (LoC), forcing India to strike Pakistani military assets. After four days of drone and missile exchanges, both India and Pakistan, on May 10, agreed to an “understanding to stop all firing and military actions”.

More From This Section

Velmenni addressed one of the Indian Navy's longstanding problems relating to the transmitting of data between their submarines and the control centre

Hidden Chinese vessel spotted 120 NM from Indian waters in Bay of Bengal

UK jet at Kerala airport

Stranded British F-35B fighter jet in Kerala may finally fly back home

Modi, Narendra Modi

'Irresponsible': MEA slams Punjab CM's comments on PM Modi's 5-nation tour

MEA, Ministry of External Affairs

India, Asean adopt new 5-year action plan at foreign ministers' meeting

Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma's Canada cafe attacked; Khalistani terrorist takes blame

Topics : Ajit Doval Operation Sindoor India Pakistan relations BS Web Reports IIT Madras

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 3:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodayRishabh Pant Injury UpdateUAE Golden VisaSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon