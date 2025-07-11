Friday, July 11, 2025 | 12:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stranded British F-35B fighter jet in Kerala may finally fly back home

Stranded British F-35B fighter jet in Kerala may finally fly back home

The jet was on a regular sortie in the Arabian Sea last month when it ran into bad weather and couldn't return to the Royal Navy's flagship aircraft carrier

UK jet at Kerala airport

UK's F-35B fighter jet at Kerala airport | Credit: X

Associated Press
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 12:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A British F-35B fighter jet stranded at an Indian airport for nearly a month, sparking memes and cartoons on social media, is expected to fly back home as early as next week, Indian officials said.
 
The stealth fighter, one of the world’s most advanced and costing around $115 million, is stranded at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in the southern state of Kerala due to a technical snag and is being repaired by UK engineers, officials said. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they aren’t authorised to speak to media.
 
The jet was on a regular sortie in the Arabian Sea last month when it ran into bad weather and couldn’t return to the Royal Navy’s flagship aircraft carrier, the HMS Prince of Wales, officials said.
 
 
The aircraft was then diverted to Thiruvananthapuram, where it landed safely on June 14. Officials said engineers hope to repair the plane in the next few days before it could fly back to UK sometime next week.
 
The stranded military aircraft, manufactured by Lockheed Martin, has triggered AI-generated memes in India. In a social media post, the tourism department of Kerala showed the aircraft on the tarmac surrounded by coconut trees and posting a fictitious five-star review. “Kerala is such an amazing place, I don’t want to leave. Definitely recommend,” it said.

The state’s top official at the tourism department, K Biju, said the post was put out in “good humour”.
 
“It was our way to appreciate and thank the Brits who are the biggest inbound visitors to Kerala for tourism,” said Biju.
 
Another cartoon posted on X showed the plane enjoying snacks with a group of locals against a scenic background.
 
The British High Commission confirmed to the The Associated Press that a UK engineering team has been deployed to “assess and repair” the aircraft.
 
There has been speculation in India that if the engineers fail to rectify the aircraft, it could be partially dismantled and transported in a cargo plane. The UK’s Ministry of Defence dismissed the speculation in an emailed statement.

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 12:38 AM IST

