Drone explosion in Tel Aviv kills one, IDF investigates source of attack

Israeli defence forces have reported that a drone exploded in Tel Aviv on Friday morning. The explosion led to chaos around the area as security forces and medical teams rushed to the site in response. Local media reported that the site of the explosion was close to the US Consulate in Tel Aviv. Times of Israel reported that the Israel Defense Forces confirmed the blast in Tel Aviv was caused by a drone, saying an initial probe determined that "an aerial target" impacted the coastal city. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The IDF statement said that the issue was under "thorough investigation," after the drone managed to enter Israeli airspace without setting off sirens. The IDF also said that the Israeli Air Force would increase patrols by fighter jets "to defend Israeli skies"

According to the Times of Israel, the Magen David Adom ambulance service said that a man had been killed by shrapnel from the explosion of a drone in Tel Aviv. According to the ambulance service, the man was found lifeless in a nearby building. It also said eight people have been taken to local hospitals, four of whom were wounded by shrapnel or the shock wave of the blast. The other four are being treated for anxiety.

Earlier on July 18, The IDF reported that 20 Hamas terrorists, including Nukhba terrorists, engineers, and snipers had been eliminated. Among them was Muhammed Abu Jattab, a platoon commander and sniper. The IDF statement said that Abu Jattab conducted numerous sniper attacks against IDF troops in Gaza, including the fatal incident on July 9 during a targeted raid to dismantle terror infrastructure at the UNRWA Centre in Gaza City. Additionally, Ismael Shakshak, a Nukhba terrorist who infiltrated Israeli territory on October 7, was also eliminated in the operation.

The IDF also stated that Hamas continues to put itself in the way of aid meant for Gazans in need. IDF said that on July 17, Hamas terrorists fired an RPG missile at IDF troops stationed along the humanitarian route while aid trucks were driving by. As a result, the route was temporarily closed and reopened a few hours later, resuming aid distribution. The IDF said that it continues to operate in accordance with international law to facilitate humanitarian aid for civilians in Gaza in coordination with the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories: Judea and Samaria and towards the Gaza Strip (COGAT).