Saturday, June 28, 2025 | 05:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Parag Jain, who led Pakistan desk, appointed as new R&AW chief for 2 years

Parag Jain, who led Pakistan desk, appointed as new R&AW chief for 2 years

Parag Jain, a senior IPS officer with decades of R&AW experience and expertise on the Pakistan desk, has been appointed as the new chief of India's external intelligence agency for a two-year term

Parag Jain RAW chief

Parag Jain, who is currently the second most senior officer in R&AW, will succeed Ravi Sinha. | Credit: X

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Senior IPS officer Parag Jain has been appointed the new chief of India’s external intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), according to a report by the Press Trust of India citing official sources.
 
Jain, who is currently the second most senior officer in R&AW, will succeed Ravi Sinha, who retires on June 30. He is expected to serve a two-year term as the head of the agency.

R&AW and surveillance experience

At present, Jain heads R&AW’s Aviation Research Centre (ARC), which specialises in aerial surveillance and related operations.
 
An officer of the 1989 batch from the Punjab cadre, Jain brings over 20 years of experience in R&AW to the top post. He is particularly known for his deep knowledge of intelligence gathering and issues concerning India's neighbouring countries.
 

Role during Punjab militancy and Article 370 abrogation

Jain’s early years in policing included key positions such as Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and Deputy Inspector General in Punjab during the peak of militancy.

Also Read

Farooq Abdullah

Farooq Abdullah slams ex-R&AW chief Dulat over Article 370 claims in book

Enforcement Directorate

ED alleges cash scam in management quota admissions at 3 Bengaluru colleges

PrepareBuddy

PrepareBuddy "prepares" to redefine AI-driven transformations in higher education

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa

Himanta Biswa Sarma urges removal of 'secularism, socialism' from Preamble

vaccine, vaccines

Unvaccinated kids' numbers fell from 0.11% in 2023 to 0.06% in 2024: Govt

 
Within R&AW, he has been closely associated with handling the Pakistan desk and was actively involved in intelligence operations in Jammu and Kashmir during the abrogation of Article 370, officials said.

Postings abroad and anti-Khalistan monitoring

Jain has also held assignments in Indian diplomatic missions in Sri Lanka and Canada. While posted in Canada, he tracked Khalistani extremist groups operating from there.
 
Officials describe Jain as a “seasoned hand” in external intelligence with a track record of high-stakes operations and strategic insight.

More From This Section

pakistan Flag

13 security personnel killed in suicide bombing in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Indian army, security forces

Search op to trace 3 JeM terrorists in J&K's Basantgarh enters third day

Satellite images of Operation Sindoor

Pakistan rebuilds terror camps in PoK after Operation Sindoor: Report

Bangladesh, Bangladesh Flag

Bangladesh clarifies Durga temple built without permission on Railway land

rajnath singh, general don jun

Rajnath Singh stresses border management to Chinese counterpart at SCO meet

Topics : Article 370 R&AW Pakistan External Affairs Ministry Khalistan movement Jammu and Kashmir

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 28 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayGurugram Home Price RiseDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025ICAI CA Final ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon