Parag Jain, who led Pakistan desk, appointed as new R&AW chief for 2 years

Senior IPS officer Parag Jain has been appointed the new chief of India’s external intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), according to a report by the Press Trust of India citing official sources.
Jain, who is currently the second most senior officer in R&AW, will succeed Ravi Sinha, who retires on June 30. He is expected to serve a two-year term as the head of the agency.
R&AW and surveillance experience
At present, Jain heads R&AW’s Aviation Research Centre (ARC), which specialises in aerial surveillance and related operations.
An officer of the 1989 batch from the Punjab cadre, Jain brings over 20 years of experience in R&AW to the top post. He is particularly known for his deep knowledge of intelligence gathering and issues concerning India's neighbouring countries.
Role during Punjab militancy and Article 370 abrogation
Jain’s early years in policing included key positions such as Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and Deputy Inspector General in Punjab during the peak of militancy.
Within R&AW, he has been closely associated with handling the Pakistan desk and was actively involved in intelligence operations in Jammu and Kashmir during the abrogation of Article 370, officials said.
Postings abroad and anti-Khalistan monitoring
Jain has also held assignments in Indian diplomatic missions in Sri Lanka and Canada. While posted in Canada, he tracked Khalistani extremist groups operating from there.
Officials describe Jain as a “seasoned hand” in external intelligence with a track record of high-stakes operations and strategic insight.