Energy minister of newly-formed Nepal govt will visit India in October

Energy minister of newly-formed Nepal govt will visit India in October

This will be the first visit to India of a minister of the newly-formed government of PM Sushila Karki

Kulman Ghising

Kathmandu: Nepal's Energy Minister Kulman Ghising during an inspection at the premises of the Federal Parliament which was set ablaze during recent anti-government protests, in Kathmandu, Nepal, Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Kathmandu
Last Updated : Sep 28 2025 | 9:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nepal's minister of Energy and Water Resources Kulman Ghising is scheduled to visit India in October to attend the 8th meeting of the International Solar Alliance (ISA).

This will be the first visit to India of a minister of the newly-formed government of PM Sushila Karki.

Karki, 73, became prime minister on September 12, ending days of political uncertainty after the ouster of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli following violent protests by youth-led Gen Z group against his government over corruption and a ban on social media. 

The Council of Ministers' meeting on Sunday decided to approve Ghising's proposed visit to India from October 27 to 30 to attend the ISA meeting in Delhi, according to officials.

 

The Council of Ministers also approved Finance Minister Rameshwor Khanal's visit to the US to attend the joint meeting of the World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund from October 13 to 18. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 28 2025 | 9:52 PM IST

