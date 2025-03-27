Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 07:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Era of multipolarity demands greater India, Russia cooperation: Jaishankar

Era of multipolarity demands greater India, Russia cooperation: Jaishankar

He said that India-Russia diplomatic engagements continue to be marked by frequent high-level exchanges, robust institutional mechanisms, and a commitment to each other's core interests

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

In his address, Jaishankar said India "immensely values" its relationship with Russia and the two nations "remain committed to nurturing this deep friendship and exploring new frontiers of cooperation". | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 7:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In today's rapidly evolving order, India and Russia navigate a "complex geopolitical landscape", External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday, as he underlined that the "era of multipolarity" necessitates greater cooperation between the two nations.

In an online video address to the conference -- 'Russia and India: Towards a New Bilateral Agenda' -- he said "further enhancement of the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia continues to be a shared foreign policy priority".  ALSO READ: Putin to visit India soon, preparations underway: Russian foreign minister

The conference is being hosted by the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC) and the Indian Embassy in Moscow.

 

In his address, Jaishankar said India "immensely values" its relationship with Russia and the two nations "remain committed to nurturing this deep friendship and exploring new frontiers of cooperation".

"This relationship with deep historical roots, and a long tradition of trust and mutual respect, continues to expand and deepen, in the backdrop of a dynamic world order," the external affairs minister said.

Also Read

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

LIVE news: We are reducing duty to become manufacturing hub for batteries, says Sitharaman

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar, Sergey Lavrov

Russian FM Sergey Lavrov hails India's balanced approach to Ukraine crisis

Modi Putin

Putin to visit India soon, preparations underway: Russian foreign minister

India Russia, India-Russia flag

Russia replaces UAE as the top naphtha supplier to India in 2024-25

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha attends Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, India, March 18, 2025. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Won't compromise on territory, but ready for peace talks: Ukraine minister

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov is also taking part in the conference.

Jaishankar said through "every shift in realignment, India and Russia have demonstrated an exceptional ability to adapt and to find new opportunities for mutual benefit, and for contributing to regional and global stability and prosperity".

India-Russia diplomatic engagements continue to be marked by frequent high-level exchanges, robust institutional mechanisms, and a commitment to each other's core interests, he said.

"In today's rapidly evolving order, India and Russia navigate a complex geopolitical landscape. The era of multipolarity necessitates greater cooperation between our two nations," the external affairs minister said.

He further said while areas like energy, defence and civil nuclear cooperation have traditionally "dominated our engagements", trade, technology, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, connectivity and digital economy are emerging as "new points of collaboration".

India and Russia have set an ambitious target of increasing bilateral trade to a USD 100 billion by 2030, he said.

"Investments by both sides in each other's economies continues to grow. Our participation in multilateral forums such as the BRICS, the SCO and the G20, and our collaboration at the United Nations and other international platforms, underscores the comprehensive nature of cooperation between India and Russia," Jaishankar said.

The external affairs minister also emphasised on the "deep-rooted cultural and people-to-people connections" that India and Russia share.

Russian scholars and intellectuals have long shown interest in India's spiritual and philosophical traditions, while Indian students, artists, and filmmakers have found inspiration in Russia's literary and artistic heritage, he added.

"These ties are set to deepen further with skill and mobility partnerships and indeed with stronger people-to-people ties," Jaishankar said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

India china, India, China

China's PLA ready to work with India for fair border solution, stable ties

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

North Korea sent around 3,000 additional troops to Russia, says Seoul

Deported Indians

Indians not forced to remove turbans during deportation by US: Centre

Chilean President-elect Gabriel Boric waves as he announces his cabinet appointments in Santiago, Chile, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Boric will be sworn-in as president on March 11. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix, File)

Chilean President Gabriel Boric to begin 5-day India visit from April 1

Fishermen, Indian fishermen

Indian fisherman in Pakistan's Karachi Jail since 2022 dies by suicide

Topics : Vladimir Putin India-Russia ties India Russia S Jaishankar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 7:35 PM IST

Explore News

Goa Board HSSC Results 2025SRH vs LSG LIVE ScoreStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsStocks To BuySRH vs LSG Pitch ReportWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon