Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Putin to visit India soon, preparations underway: Russian foreign minister

Putin to visit India soon, preparations underway: Russian foreign minister

This would be Putin's first visit to India after the Russia-Ukraine broke out in 2022

Rahul Goreja
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 5:40 PM IST

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday, March 27, said that President Vladimir Putin has accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation for a visit to India, and preparations for the same are currently underway, reported Moscow's state-run TASS news agency. This would be Putin's first visit to India after the Russia-Ukraine war broke out in 2022.
 
The last time Putin was in India was in December 2021, when he attended the 21st India-Russia Annual Summit in New Delhi and held talks with PM Modi.  
 
"President Vladimir Putin has accepted an invitation to visit from the Indian head of government. A visit by the Russian head of state to the Republic of India is currently being prepared," Lavrov said.
 
 
PM Modi visited Moscow in July 2024, his first since the Ukraine war broke out. He also paid a visit to Ukraine later.
 
In November 2024, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also announced Putin's visit to India "soon," without any date confirmations.

Visit to boost India-Russia ties

 
The announcement, and the visit, could prove to be a significant leap forward for both nations, especially as it comes amid US President Donald Trump's tariff threats.
 
Both Moscow and New Delhi have shared a long-standing relationship despite various global challenges, including the ongoing Ukraine conflict. Both nations also continue to collaborate on key national areas such as defence, energy, and trade.
 
Putin's impending visit could further strengthen these ties, offering an opportunity for high-level dialogue on pressing global and regional issues.
 

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

