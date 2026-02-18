Estonian President hails ties with India; seeks deeper cooperation in AI

Marking the upcoming anniversary of the Republic of Estonia, President Alar Karis emphasised the deep-rooted historical parallels between Estonia and India, describing both nations as "ancient Europeans" and a "cradle of civilisation" respectively.

Addressing a gathering in the national capital on Tuesday, the Estonian President noted that while both nations transitioned from "colonial yokes" to freedom following the World Wars, they have since transformed into modern technological powerhouses.

"We can call ourselves ancient, arguably even eternal, Europeans, as you Indians can consider yourselves a cradle of civilisation... History has not always treated us kindly. Both our nations have experienced what it is like to be ruled by others," President Karis said.

Highlighting the success of Estonia's digital transformation, the President drew parallels between the 'Tiger Leap' program of the 90s, which digitised Estonian education, and the current "AI Leap" initiative. He revealed that his visit to New Delhi is centered on the upcoming World AI Summit.

"The new technological beast that needs training is, of course, artificial intelligence. We must make it our friend... Last year, I laid the foundations for a new program called the AI Leap, designed to help our youngsters and teachers harness its power for the benefit of society," he added.

On the economic front, President Karis invited further Indian investment. He expressed particular interest in expanding bilateral ties in green hydrogen and electronics.

Turning to global security, the President expressed grave concern over Russia's ongoing aggression in Ukraine, stating it is not merely a regional concern but one with "global impact."

"Russia's aggression in Ukraine is not merely a regional concern... The international community must find ways to ramp up pressure on Russia and create a situation wherein warfare becomes too costly and exhausting for them," Karis said, adding that Moscow appears insincere regarding peace talks.

Concluding his address by quoting Rabindranath Tagore, the President remarked that the friendship between India and Estonia is rooted in shared values of democracy, pluralism, and respect for sovereignty.

"By staying on that path, our friendship will be a strong and long-lasting one," he said.