Govt weighs age-based ban on children using social media, says Vaishnaw

The government is in talks with social media intermediaries to implement a complete age-based ban on children under a certain age using social media, Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

“This is something which has now been accepted by many countries — that age-based regulation has to be there. It was part of our DPDP (Digital Personal Data Protection) Act when we created this age-based differentiation on the content which is accessible to young people,” Vaishnaw told reporters during a press conference at the ongoing five-day AI Impact Summit here in the city.

Apart from a ban on children below a certain age using social media platforms, the government is also in discussions with the intermediaries on the best possible solutions to contain deepfakes, he said.

The call for a ban on children below a certain age using social media has gained ground after Australia became one of the first countries to implement it nationwide.

In India, Andhra Pradesh’s IT Minister, Nara Lokesh, also hinted at the possibility of implementing the rule in the state, following which other states also said they could consider a similar move.

Speaking about possible investments in the artificial intelligence space, Vaishnaw said the country had so far commitments of around $90 billion from various companies and venture capital funds, and that the total investment in AI could cross $200 billion over the next two years.

Most of this investment is likely to be in the data centre space, which already has capital deployment commitments from tech giants Google, Meta, Amazon and Microsoft, as well as domestic players such as Adani Connex and Bharti Nxtra. Adani has already announced investments of $250 billion over the next decade in renewable-energy-powered, hyperscale AI-ready data centres.

This investment, Vaishnaw said, would be in all five layers of the AI stack.

“We have seen VCs committing funds for deep-tech startups, we have seen VCs and other players committing funds for big solutions and big applications, we have seen VCs committing funds for further research in cutting-edge models.”

The $200 billion already includes the $70 billion that Google, Amazon and Microsoft announced late last year. The minister expects another $17 billion in deep-tech and application layers as demand across these layers increases.

Vaishnaw also said that Nvidia was working with Indian firms on large investments in the AI infrastructure space and software firms, but declined to provide further details.

Besides these, the focus of the second leg of its artificial intelligence (AI) mission will be on research and development, innovation, AI diffusion and further strengthening the common compute developed under the government’s AI Mission 1.0 in India.

The ministry will also place orders for an additional 20,000 graphic processing units (GPUs) next week, in addition to the 38,000 it already has.

“We will be placing orders for another 20,000 GPUs, and they will be deployed within the next six months. So it's a constant endeavour to provide high-quality gold resources to our startups, researchers and students.”

When asked what message he would want to give to IT services companies, whose shares have suffered a rout over the last two weeks, Vaishnaw said that whenever a technology transition occurs, it must be managed through a partnership between industry and academia.

“Reskilling, upskilling and creating a new talent pipeline should be the priority,” he said.

