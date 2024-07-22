Business Standard
Fire erupts aboard Naval ship at Mumbai dockyard, doused; no casualty

The Indian Navy in a statement said an inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the fire which was detected by the ship's duty staff while carrying out routine maintenance work

Indian Navy

"A fire broke out onboard an Indian Naval Ship undergoing refit at Naval Dockyard, Mumbai on 21 July 2024 evening," the Navy stated.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 6:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A fire erupted onboard an indigenous frigate ship undergoing refit at Mumbai's Naval Dockyard which was swiftly doused, an official said on Monday.
No casualties were reported in the incident which occurred on Sunday evening.
The Indian Navy in a statement said an inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the fire which was detected by the ship's duty staff while carrying out routine maintenance work.
 
"A fire broke out onboard an Indian Naval Ship undergoing refit at Naval Dockyard, Mumbai on 21 July 2024 evening," the Navy stated.
Details about the extent of the damage caused to the ship due to the fire are not available.
"The ship's firefighting team immediately commenced firefighting action and was augmented by the fire brigade from the Naval dockyard, Mumbai and other units in the vicinity. The fire has been brought under control and no casualties have been reported in the incident," the Navy said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian Navy Mumbai

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 6:16 PM IST

