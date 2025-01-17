Business Standard

Friday, January 17, 2025 | 04:22 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / First Indian startups selected for Indo-US defence programme: Investors

First Indian startups selected for Indo-US defence programme: Investors

Indian investor Indusbridge Ventures and U.S.-based FedTech, which established the programme in September 2024, selected seven Indian companies and talks are underway about specific projects

India USA

India USA(Photo: Shutterstock)

Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Seven Indian privately-held startups have been chosen for a first-of-its-kind India-US space and defence collaboration programme, potentially unlocking a lucrative and strategic market for Indian firms, an investor who co-launched the project told Reuters on Friday.

The companies include space imaging company KaleidEO, rocket makers EtherealX and AI-driven company Shyam VNL. They will participate in a programme for defence and dual-use technology and explore opportunities to work with the US Defense Innovation Unit, the Department of Defense and other government agencies on satellite observation and emerging space and defence technologies.

Indian investor Indusbridge Ventures and US-based FedTech, which established the programme in September 2024, selected seven Indian companies and talks are underway about specific projects.

 

"This programme offers valuable resources, mentorship, and essential connections with industry leaders in the US and we look forward to partnering with FedTech on this initiative to accelerate private-sector partnership between the two countries in strategic sectors - defence and dual-use technology," said Rahul Devjani, the managing partner at Indusbridge Ventures.

The startups will get access to the world's biggest defence and space market and potentially work with US defence industry leaders like Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin and RTX, two sources from the startups said. They declined to be identified owing to the sensitivity of the matter.

Also Read

Startups, Indian startups

National Startup Day 2025: Govt launches Bharat Startup Grand Challenge

Modi, Narendra Modi

Startup India made country a vibrant startup hub, says PM Modi

SpaceX, Isro

Spacetech startup OrbitAID raises $1.5 million in pre-seed funding round

PremiumAccel founders

Have a strong pipeline of companies preparing to go public: Accel

Vinay Hiremath

"I am rich and I have no idea what to do with my life," posts Loom founder

That could give them an edge against the competition as they compete for US business in their niches worth about $1.5 billion annually, one of the sources said.

The US government bodies did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment. The development and details of the programme have not been made public before.

Lockheed and Northrop declined to comment, while RTX, formerly known as Raytheon, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Access to the US defence and space market, the largest globally, could generate annual revenues between $500 million and $1 billion for the Indian companies, the second source said.

Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval this month met with his US counterpart Jake Sullivan in New Delhi to discuss space technology collaboration and the "deepening cooperation between the US Defense Innovation Unit and India's Innovations for Defense Excellence to accelerate the adoption of cutting-edge commercial technologies for military solutions," among other topics.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sigapore President

Singapore President Shanmugaratnam embarks on 2-day visit to Odisha

H-1B Visa

New rule to improve requirements for H-1B, H-2 visas takes effect today

US-India, US-India flag, US India flag

In a first, 7 Indian space startups picked for Indo-US defence programme

China flag

China successfully launches Pakistani satellite 'PRSC-EO1' into space

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar hails US Consulate opening in Bengaluru as key in India-US ties

Topics : startups in India defence stocks defence sector Indo-US ties

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket Today8th Pay Commission NewsLatest News LIVEBudget 2025 LIVERPF Constable Recruitment 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon