Home / India News / Startup India made country a vibrant startup hub, says PM Modi

Startup India made country a vibrant startup hub, says PM Modi

It is a landmark initiative that has redefined innovation, entrepreneurship and growth, he said, describing the programme as very close to my heart

This success of startup India reflects that today's India is dynamic, confident and future-ready, he asserted. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 12:07 PM IST

Lauding 'Startup India' as a transformative programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on its ninth anniversary on Thursday that the initiative has propelled India to become one of the largest and most vibrant startup ecosystems globally.

It is a landmark initiative that has redefined innovation, entrepreneurship and growth, he said, describing the programme as "very close to my heart," as it has emerged as a powerful way of furthering youth empowerment.

He said on X, "Over the past nine years, this transformative program has empowered countless youngsters, turning their innovative ideas into successful Startups."  People would doubt India's ability to thrive in this system just a decade ago, he added.

 

The prime minister said this "transformative" programme has empowered countless youngsters, turning their innovative ideas into successful startups.

From tech-driven solutions to rural innovations, healthcare advancements to biotech breakthroughs, Fintech to EdTech, clean energy to sustainable technology, Indian startups are solving global challenges while at the same time creating employment opportunities and boosting the country's quest towards self-reliance, he added.

Underlining his government's commitment to fostering an entrepreneurial ecosystem that uplifts every dream and contributes to 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', he said his dispensation has left no stone unturned to encourage a culture of startups.

He said his government's policies have focused on "Ease of Doing Business", greater access to resources and, most importantly, supporting them at every juncture.

He said, "We are actively promoting innovation and incubation centres so that our youngsters become risk-takers. I have personally been regularly interacting with upcoming startups."  This success of startup India reflects that today's India is dynamic, confident and future-ready, he asserted.

Modi said, "I compliment every youngster in the startup world and urge more youngsters to pursue this. It's my assurance you won't be disappointed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 12:06 PM IST

