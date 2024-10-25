Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives in Delhi to boost bilateral ties

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives in Delhi to boost bilateral ties

The Chancellor, who arrived late Thursday night, was received by Ministry of State Home Affairs Nityanand Rai

Olaf Sholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived here on Thursday as part of his three-day official visit to India. Image: X@MEAIndia

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived here on Thursday as part of his three-day official visit to India during which he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in wide-ranging talks on strategic ties in several key areas.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a post on X said, "Olaf Scholz of Germany lands in New Delhi for the 7th Intergovernmental Consultations and the 18th Asia Pacific Conference of German Business (APK 2024)."  The Chancellor, who arrived late Thursday night, was received by Ministry of State Home Affairs Nityanand Rai.

The MEA had in a statement earlier said that Scholz will pay an official visit to India from October 24 to 26 at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi.

 

The two leaders will hold wide-ranging talks with a focus on boosting bilateral strategic ties, including in the areas of defence, trade, and clean energy.

On Friday, Modi and Scholz will co-chair the seventh Intergovernmental Consultations (IGC).

The IGC is a whole-of-government framework under which ministers from both sides hold discussions in their respective areas of responsibility and report on the outcome of their deliberations to the prime minister and the chancellor.

More From This Section

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addresses the National Seminar on Anti Human Trafficking oganised by National Commission for Women, at Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) located on the banks of Dal Lake, in Srin

J-K LG asks security forces to prepare strategy to eliminate terrorists

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

No formal meeting held between Dar, Jaishankar during SCO meet: Pak FM

National Investigation Agency NIA

NIA arrests Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dala's key aide from Delhi airport

Sanjay Kumar Verma, Sanjay Verma

Canadian Khalistanis target Indian students: Sanjay Verma cautions parents

India's recalled high commissioner Sanjay Verma

Canada suddenly dropped Goldy Brar from wanted list: Recalled envoy Verma

The IGC is a biannual exercise, and the last one was held in Berlin in May 2022.

In the meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Chancellor Scholz, the German-Indian Green and Sustainable Development Partnership (GSDP) was agreed upon.

At a media interaction at his residence here on Wednesday, Ambassador Philipp Ackermann said the country "will have a big basket of things" to discuss on Friday when the chancellor and the five federal ministers of Germany will be in New Delhi.

The German Cabinet has recently adopted a key document, 'Focus on India', aimed at elevating the bilateral relations to the next level, the country's envoy also said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Chancellor Olaf Scholz, PM Modi

Germany courting India as ties with China sour: All you need to know

Philipp Ackermann, German ambassador

India in good position to listen to both Russia, Ukraine, says German envoy

india germany

Chancellor Scholz turns to India as Germany looks to diversify beyond China

travel tourism passenger air travel flight

Germany expects 10% rise in Indian tourist arrivals in 2025: GNTB

germany, berlin

Germany to offer 90,000 skilled visas for Indians each year amid crisis

Topics : India Germany Germany bilateral ties

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayWaaree Energies IPO Allotment TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon