Govt appoints Rajwinder Bhatti as CISF DG, Daljit Chaudhary as BSF DG

The Centre on Wednesday appointed senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Rajwinder Singh Bhatti as the Director General of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) until September 30, 2025, a government order said. The Central government has also appointed senior Indian Police Service officer Daljit Singh Chaudhary as the Director General, the Border Security Force (BSF) until November 30, 2025. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp As per the Department of Personnel and Training, "Appointment of Shri Rajwinder Singh Bhatti, IPS (BH:90) to the post of Director General, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) (Level- 16 in the Pay Matrix) from the date of assumption of charge of the post, for a tenure up to the date of his superannuation on 30.09.2025 or until further orders, whichever is earlier."

"Appointment of Shri Daljit Singh Chaudhary, IPS (UP:90) presently working as Director General, SSB, to the post of Director General, Border Security Force (BSF) (Level-16 in the Pay Matrix) from the date of assumption of charge of the post, for a tenure up to the date of his superannuation on 30.11.2025 or until further orders, whichever is earlier," as per Department of Personnel and Training.

The CISF, which came into existence in 1969 to provide integrated security cover to certain sensitive public sector undertakings with a strength of only three battalions, has since grown into a premier multi-skilled organization with a present strength of 1,71,635 personnel.

The CISF at present provides security cover to 358 establishments through the length and breadth of the country. The CISF also has its own Fire Wing which provides services to 104 of the above establishments.

The CISF security umbrella also protects 67 airports, Delhi Metro, important government buildings and iconic heritage monuments. The CISF also has a specialized VIP Security vertical providing round-the-clock security to important protectees. Post the Mumbai terror attack in November 2008, the mandate of CISF was broadened to provide security cover to private corporate establishments also.