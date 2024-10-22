Business Standard
Hezbollah claims responsibility for drone attack on Netanyahu's house

Afif said Hezbollah is fully responsible for the drone attack that targeted Netanyahu's house. He added that the group did it on its own

Netanyahu's office said the drone on Saturday targeted his house in the Mediterranean coastal town of Caesarea. | Photo: PTI

Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 10:48 PM IST

Hezbollah's chief spokesman says the group was behind the weekend drone attack that targeted Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's house without inflicting casualties.

Mohammed Afif told reporters in Beirut Tuesday that if in the previous attack Netanyahu was not hurt, the coming days and nights and the (battle) fields are between us. Afif was hinting that Hezbollah might carry out such attempts in the future.

Netanyahu's office said the drone on Saturday targeted his house in the Mediterranean coastal town of Caesarea. Neither he nor his wife was there. It wasn't clear if the house was hit.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 10:48 PM IST

