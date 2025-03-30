Sunday, March 30, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IAF to join 12-day multinational wargame in Greece starting Monday

The IAF said the exercise will provide an opportunity to train in planning and executing combined air operations. Image: X@ANI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 30 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will participate in a 12-day mega wargame in Greece beginning Monday that is aimed at simulating modern-day air warfare challenges.

The assets deployed by the IAF for the biennial INIOCHOS-25 exercise at the Andravida air base include Su-30 MKI fighter jets along with combat enabler IL-78 and C-17 Globemaster aircraft. 

 

"The exercise will further reinforce India's strategic partnerships-and bolster its capabilities in joint operations with friendly nations," the IAF said on Sunday.

The exercise, being hosted by the Hellenic air force, will take place from March 31 to April 11.

It serves as a platform for air forces to hone their skills, exchange tactical knowledge, and strengthen military ties.

"The exercise will integrate multiple air and surface assets from fifteen countries under realistic combat scenarios, designed to simulate modern-day air warfare challenges," the IAF said in a statement on Sunday.

"The IAF looks forward to participating in Exercise INIOCHOS 25, a platform to enhance international cooperation, synergy and interoperability among participating Air Forces," it said.

The IAF said the exercise will provide an opportunity to train in planning and executing combined air operations, refine tactics in complex air warfare scenarios, and gain insights into operational best practices.

"With all operations conducted from Andravida, IAF's participation will not only strengthen its operational capabilities but also contribute to mutual learning and enhanced coordination among participating countries," it said.

The IAF further said its participation in the exercise reflects its commitment to global defence cooperation and operational excellence.

Topics : Indian Air Force Greece India-Greece IAF

First Published: Mar 30 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

