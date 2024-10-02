Business Standard
IDF issues fresh warning to Lebanon citizens as it targets Hezbollah

Earlier, in a series of targeted airstrikes, Israeli Air Force (IAF) fighter jets, under precise guidance from the Intelligence Directorate, struck multiple Hezbollah weapons production sites

Israel attack, Hezbollah

This military action comes in response to Iran's recent ballistic missile attack on Israel, which has significantly escalated tensions in the region | Image: Bloomberg

ANI Middle East
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2024 | 2:44 PM IST

The situation in West Asia continues to escalate. On Wednesday a day after Iran targeted Israel with a rocket barrage, the IDF called on Lebanese civilians in two dozen villages in southern Lebanon to evacuate immediately.

"Hezbollah's activity forces the IDF to act against it. The IDF does not wish to harm you. For your safety, you must evacuate your homes immediately. Anyone who is near Hezbollah operatives, their facilities or their weapons, puts themselves at risk," Col. Avichay Adraee, the IDF's Arabic-language spokesman, said in a statement on X.

The Israeli military says it will update the civilians when they can return. On Tuesday, the Israeli military issued similar orders to 28 other villages in southern Lebanon. The Israeli military has described its ground operations in southern Lebanon as "limited, localized, and targeted raids," with the goal of demolishing Hezbollah's infrastructure in the border area.

 

Earlier, in a series of targeted airstrikes, Israeli Air Force (IAF) fighter jets, under precise guidance from the Intelligence Directorate, struck multiple Hezbollah weapons production sites and terrorist infrastructure across Beirut.

According to a post by the IAF on their official X handle (formerly Twitter), numerous measures were taken to minimise harm to civilians, including advance warnings to those in the affected areas. The statement highlighted Hezbollah's practice of placing weaponry beneath residential buildings, further endangering the civilian population.

"Fighter jets of the Air Force, under the precise intelligence guidance of the Intelligence Division, carried out a series of targeted attacks in recent days throughout Beirut against a number of munitions production sites and other terrorist infrastructures in the area. Before the attack, many steps were taken to reduce the chance of harm to those not involved, advance warnings to the population in the area. The terrorist organization Hezbollah places its production sites and means of warfare, including under residential buildings in the heart of Beirut, putting the population in the area at risk. The attacks were intended to damage the organization's capabilities, and at this time the IDF continues to attack with force to damage and destroy Hezbollah's military capabilities and infrastructure," the Israeli Air Force said

On Wednesday, following Tuesday's Iranian attack against Israel, the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi, spoke with the Commander of Centcom General Michael Erik Kurilla, regarding the current situation.

In a statement on X the IDF said, "The IDF and the US Armed Forces cooperated together in defense several days before, during, and after the Iranian attack. The IDF expresses great appreciation for this cooperation and will continue to deepen its relationship with the US Armed Forces, due to our commitment to strengthening regional stability and the coordination between the militaries."

This military action comes in response to Iran's recent ballistic missile attack on Israel, which has significantly escalated tensions in the region.

Meanwhile Israeli Opposition leader Yair Lapid said that with its capabilities Israel would be victorious

"The morning after Iran's widespread attack, there is something that should be clear to our enemies: Israel will be victorious. With our military capabilities, our defense industries, the support of our allies and in particular the strength of our incredible people - we know that even when the cost is high, we will win. Iran will pay a significant and heavy price for last night's attack. Tehran knows that Israel is coming. The response needs to be tough and it should send an unequivocal message to the terror axis in Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Lebanon, Gaza and in Iran itself," Lapid said in a series of posts on X.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Israel-Iran Conflict Israel-Palestine Lebanon Hezbollah

First Published: Oct 02 2024 | 2:44 PM IST

