Business Standard

Saturday, January 04, 2025 | 06:47 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / China increasing its hold in Aksai Chin: Foreign affairs expert Sachdeva

China increasing its hold in Aksai Chin: Foreign affairs expert Sachdeva

This move has significant implications for India, particularly regarding China's proposed dam project on the Yarlung Tsangpo River, also known as the Brahmaputra River in India

India china, India, China

Representational (Photo: Shutterstock)

ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2025 | 6:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

China's recent move to establish two new counties in the Hotan prefecture, incorporating Ladakh's territory, has sparked concerns among Indian officials.

Foreign affairs expert Robinder Sachdeva stated that China is "increasing its hold in the Aksai Chin region" through this administrative mechanism, which includes creating two new counties in the Hotan prefecture.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Sachdeva emphasized that China's actions indicate a reluctance to improve relations with India, instead opting to maintain the conflict and gradually increase its presence.

"China is increasing its hold in the Aksai Chin region. This is an administrative mechanism...in Hotan, there are 7 counties already and now two more have been made...they are making rearrangements in the Aksai Chin region which is in their hold," he said.

 

"Now each county will have its administrative capital. China is increasing its hold and infrastructure. This also indicates that China is in no mood to improve its relations with India...China's overall attitude towards India is that they want to keep this conflict frozen and want to keep increasing it," he added.

Also Read

Coronavirus, Covid-19

No cause for alarm: Indian health officials on hMPV spread in China

India covid cases

Covid's lessons ignored: The world risks repeating past mistakes

China downplays reports of new virus HPMV outbreak, says safe to travel

China downplays reports of new virus HPMV outbreak, says safe to travel

Tesla, Tesla logo

Tesla's China sales hit record high in 2024, bucking global decline

China Taiwan

Taiwan rebutts China's New Year propaganda video as psychological warfare

Notably, this move has significant implications for India, particularly regarding China's proposed dam project on the Yarlung Tsangpo River, also known as the Brahmaputra River in India.

Sachdeva stated, "India is rightfully and highly concerned about this dam on the river 'Yarlung Tsangpo' which in India, we call the Brahmaputra. This is a huge project and it has massive implications for the environment, the soil, and the amount of water we get to Arunachal and Assam."

Sachdeva pointed out that the dam could give China control over the flow of water, potentially reducing the amount of water available for drinking and irrigation in India.

"This dam is so big, it can cost $140 billion...a dam of this size can create various problems for India. One is that China will and could control the flow of water, we may get less water for drinking and irrigation...second is that it might impact underlying soil and terrain," he said.

Earlier in the day, during the Ministry of External Affairs weekly briefing, India lodged a strong protest with China over the establishment of two new 'counties' in the region that includes the region under the Union Territory of Ladakh and asserted that New Delhi has never accepted "illegal occupation" of Beijing.

"We have seen the announcement pertaining to the establishment of two new counties in Hotan Prefecture of China. Parts of the jurisdiction of these so-called counties fall in India's Union Territory of Ladakh. We have never accepted the illegal Chinese occupation of Indian territory in this area," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal said.

He further emphasised that the creation of new counties will not affect India's stance on sovereignty over the area, nor will it legitimise "China's illegal and forcible occupation."

"The creation of new counties will neither have a bearing on India's long-standing and consistent position regarding our sovereignty over the area nor lend legitimacy to China's illegal and forcible occupation of the same. We have lodged a solemn protest with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels," he added.

Last week, Chinese media Xinhua reported that the government of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region announced the establishment of two new counties in the region: He'an County and Hekang County.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ministry of External Affairs

India protests China's new counties in Hotan, cites Ladakh overlap: MEA

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

H-1B visa row: Skilled worker movement helps both US and India, says MEA

pakistan Flag

Pakistan govt issues visas to 94 Indian pilgrims for Shadani Darbar visit

Jaishankar

India, Iran discuss Chabahar port development and trade relations

PM Modi with US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden

Jill Biden receives $20K diamond from PM Modi, costliest gift of 2023

Topics : China India China relations India China tension India China border row

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 04 2025 | 6:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentPunjab PCS 2025 notificationHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon