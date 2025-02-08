Business Standard

Saturday, February 08, 2025 | 07:16 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / In touch with US for surrender of 26/11 convict Tahawwur Rana: Vikram Misri

In touch with US for surrender of 26/11 convict Tahawwur Rana: Vikram Misri

Pakistani-origin businessman Tahawwur Hussain Rana, who was convicted for his role in the 26/11 attacks on Mumbai, which resulted in the deaths of 164 people, may now be extradited to India

Mumbai terror attack, 26/11 attack

On January 28, the US State Department said that it is currently evaluating the next steps regarding Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India | File image

ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 7:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In a special briefing by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday, ahead of Prime Minister Modi's overseas visit, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri responded to a query about the extradition of Tahawwur Rana from the US.

During the briefing, Foreign Secretary Misri said, "On the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, from recent developments, you would be aware that Mr Rana has exhausted all legal avenues in the United States with the US Supreme Court also dismissing his appeal and therefore we are now in touch with US authorities to work on the logistics of his surrender to Indian authorities".

He added, "We will update you as soon as we hear further on this particular matter". 

 

The developments comes ahead of the Prime Minister's visit to the United States.

"The visit will be a valuable opportunity to engage the new administration on all areas of mutual interest", Misri said.

Also Read

Rana's extradition could reveal Pak's hand in 26/11 attacks: Ujjwal Nikam

Rana's extradition could reveal Pak's hand in 26/11 attacks: Ujjwal Nikam

File Photo: The US court has approved the extradition of a Canadian businessman of Pakistani descent Tahawwur Rana to India where he is sought for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

US Supreme Court clears 26/11 convict Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India

pakistan Flag

Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki, involved in 26/11 Mumbai attack, passes away

Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar, Devendra Fadnavis

Maha CM, Dy CM, Guv pay tributes to martyrs of 26/11 terror attacks

red sea houthi yemen terrorist pirates trade security

Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Rana likely to be extradited to India soon

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri also mentioned that PM Modi and US President Donald Trump would hold bilateral meetings in both restricted and delegation-level formats, with senior US administration figures expected to meet the Prime Minister during the visit.

"The fact that the Prime Minister has been invited to visit the US within barely three weeks of the new administration taking office shows the importance of the India-US partnership and is also reflective of the bipartisan support, that this partnership enjoys in the US," he added.

Earlier, during a press briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said that the Indian side was working with the US on procedural issues for the early extradition of Tahawwur Rana to India.

You would have seen that on January 21, the US Supreme Court declined a petition from the accused. With that looks that his appeal in the matter has been dismissed. We are now working with the US side on procedural issues for early extradition to India of the accused in the Mumbai terror attack," Jaiswal said.

On January 28, the US State Department said that it is currently evaluating the next steps regarding Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India.

A spokesperson from the State Department told ANI that the US has long supported India's efforts to bring to justice the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks case.

"In view of the recent Supreme Court decision, and consistent with applicable US law, the Department of State is currently evaluating next steps in this case," the statement said.

"We have long supported India's efforts to ensure the perpetrators of the Mumbai terrorist attacks face justice," the statement added.

Pakistani-origin businessman Tahawwur Hussain Rana, who was convicted for his role in the 26/11 attacks on Mumbai, which resulted in the deaths of 164 people, may now be extradited to India.

Rana's co-conspirators included David Headley, who pleaded guilty and cooperated against Rana.

On January 21, the US Supreme Court denied a petition for a writ of certiorari filed by Rana, seeking to prevent his extradition to India. The petition, filed in November 2024, was against an earlier order of a lower court that had ruled in favor of his extradition. A writ of certiorari is a legal document that allows a higher court to review a case from a lower court.

The 26/11 attacks resulted in the deaths of 174 people, including 20 security personnel and 26 foreigners, and over 300 others were injured in the horrific attacks that took place at Mumbai's Taj Hotel on November 26, 2008.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

India Bangladesh, India, Bangladesh

B'desh statements portraying India negatively regrettable: MEA official

Vikram Misri, Vikram, Misri

Will not accept description of India as uncooperative country: Vikram Misri

Narendra Modi, Donald Trump

In Paris, PM Narendra Modi will push to bridge AI digital divide

Vikram Misri, Vikram, Misri

Up to 487 presumed citizens with removal order with US authorities: Govt

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to meet President Trump on two-day working visit to US from Feb 12

Topics : 26/11 terror attacks US India relations terrorist

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 7:13 AM IST

Explore News

RBI Monetary Policy Committee Meeting LIVEStock Market LIVEDelhi Election Results 2025 LIVEMarket TodayStocks to Watch todayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Delhi Election 2025 Results DateDelhi Elections 2025 LIVE
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon