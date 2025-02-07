Business Standard

Friday, February 07, 2025 | 05:47 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi to meet President Trump on two-day working visit to US from Feb 12

PM Modi to meet President Trump on two-day working visit to US from Feb 12

Addressing a press conference, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said Modi's visit will give further impetus and direction to India-US bilateral relationship

Modi, Narendra Modi

Prior to his US visit, Modi will be in France from February 10-12 to co-chair the AI Action Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 5:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a two-day working visit to the US from February 12 during which he will meet President Donald Trump, the external affairs ministry Friday announced.

Addressing a press conference, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said Modi's visit will give further impetus and direction to India-US bilateral relationship.

Prior to his US visit, Modi will be in France from February 10-12 to co-chair the AI Action Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron.

He will also visit Cadarache, the site of International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor of which India is a partner, Misri said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Kshama Sawant

Indian Consulate in Seattle faces protest over alleged visa denial

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment, Prisoner

Number of Indian prisoners in foreign jails at present is 10,152: Govt

Kshama Sawant

Indian consulate again denies visa to US's Kshama Sawant - Know who she is?

Illegal Indian immigrants, US military aircraft

Here's how much the US spent to send illegal Indian immigrants back home

EAM S Jaishankar

Over 15,700 illegal Indian immigrants deported by US since 2009: Jaishankar

Topics : Narendra Modi Donald Trump US India relations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 5:44 PM IST

Explore News

RBI Monetary Policy Committee Meeting LIVEStock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks to Watch todayRepo Rate cut impact on FDGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Delhi Election 2025 ResultsDelhi Elections 2025 LIVE
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon