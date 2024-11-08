Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India, Asean collaboration can be key in solving contemporary issues: EAM

India, Asean collaboration can be key in solving contemporary issues: EAM

Jaishankar's remarks came as he addressed the Eighth Roundtable of Asean-India Network of Think-Tanks Navigating a World in Transition: Agenda for Asean-India Cooperation

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Foreign Minister of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Singapore
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 11:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India and Asean are major demographies and their collaboration can be crucial in tackling contemporary issues, ensuring food and health security and addressing political challenges in the shared region like Myanmar, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday.

Jaishankar's remarks came as he addressed the Eighth Roundtable of Asean-India Network of Think-Tanks Navigating a World in Transition: Agenda for Asean-India Cooperation.

"India and Asean are major demographies whose emerging demands can not only support each other but become larger productive forces in the international economy," Jaishankar, who is here on a day-long visit, said.

Together, Asean and India account for more than a quarter of the world's population, he said.

 

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) members include Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

"Our consumer demands and lifestyle choices are themselves major economic drivers. They will also shape the scale of services and connectivity as we promote trade, tourism, mobility and education. The magnitude of our endeavours has a resonance that is far beyond the immediate domain," he said.

More From This Section

S Jaishankar with Singapore deputy PM Gan Kim Yong

EAM Jaishankar begins Singapore state visit, meets deputy PM Gan Yong

Israeli envoy to India Reuven Azar

Throughout history, Jews found refuge in India: Israeli envoy Reuven Azar

Israeli envoy to India Reuven Azar

India offers things that other markets don't: Israeli envoy on AI start-ups

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

India see an opportunity: EAM on supply chain reordering post US results

Army, Jammu operation, Solider

Army, Police launch joint operation in J&K's Baramulla after shots fired

"Collaboration can also be crucial in addressing contemporary challenges. In an era of extreme climate events, ensuring food security is a major concern. Similarly, with the experience of global pandemics, preparing for health security is no less vital," he added.

Jaishankar said there are, and there will be political challenges in the shared region like Myanmar that India and Asean will have to address together.

A prime example today is the situation in Myanmar. The interest and I dare say perspective of those who are proximate is always difficult, he said.

We do not have the luxury of distance or indeed of time. This is increasingly the case of HADR (Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief) situations as well and also maritime safety and security, he stressed.

Jaishankar called for a stronger culture of self-help which will only arrive by putting our heads and our time together.

The bonding between India and Asean is rooted in a deep cultural and civilisational connect and nurturing that has a value in itself, he said.

The minister underlined India's contribution in recent times to heritage restoration and conservation of art forms.

The India-Asean partnership now in its fourth decade holds immense possibility, he said.

Bilateral and trilateral engagements have contributed to our closeness, he said.

The minister cited the example of the Mekong Ganga cooperation and the Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand growth triangle that are making the impact felt.

As the Indo-Pacific evolves, India has been expressive in its support for Asean's centrality and cohesion.

India has been equally clear about respect for international law, rule and norms both in approach and substance -- as convergence has only grown over the last four decades. This is a foundation from which we can aspire to high ambitions, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi emplanes for India after 'productive' two-day visit to Laos

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi announces 10-point plan to strengthen India-Asean partnership

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to embark on 2-day visit to Laos for Asean-India, East Asia summits

ASEAN

Southeast Asian leaders meet in Laos to tackle Myanmar crisis, disputed sea

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to attend 21st Asean-India Summit in Laos on October 10,11

Topics : India-ASEAN summit India Asean ties India-Asean trade S Jaishankar Ministry of External Affairs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 11:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySagility India IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon