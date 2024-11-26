Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India asks B'desh to ensure minorities' safety amid Iskcon leader's arrest

India asks B'desh to ensure minorities' safety amid Iskcon leader's arrest

There are "several documented cases" of arson and looting of minorities' homes and business establishments, as well as theft and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples, the MEA flagged

India Bangladesh

The MEA also noted with concern the attacks on minorities protesting peacefully against the arrest of Das. | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 3:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India on Tuesday noted with "deep concern" the arrest and denial of bail to Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh, and urged authorities there to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities.

Bangladesh police on Monday arrested Das, the leader of the Hindu group, Sammilita Sanatani Jote, from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport area in Dhaka.

In a statement, the MEA said it has noted with "deep concern the arrest and denial of bail" to Das who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote.

"This incident follows the multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh," it said.

 

There are "several documented cases" of arson and looting of minorities' homes and business establishments, as well as theft and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples, the MEA flagged.

"It is unfortunate that while the perpetrators of these incidents remain at large, charges should be pressed against a religious leader presenting legitimate demands through peaceful gatherings," the statement said.

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump threatens tariff war on Canada, Mexico, China: Should India be wary?

Pakistan, Pakistan protest

Islamabad PTI protest: Pak Army ordered to shoot on sight. What's going on?

Pakistan Flag, Pakistan

Protests turn deadly in Pak; army deployed, shoot-at-sight orders issued

Bill Clinton, Bill, Clinton

Divisions hang over realisation of Gandhi's vision in India: Bill Clinton

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar, David Lammy

EAM Jaishankar meets counterparts from UK, France and Ukraine in Rome

The MEA also noted with concern the attacks on minorities protesting peacefully against the arrest of Das.

"We urge Bangladesh authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities, including their right of freedom of peaceful assembly and expression," it added.

Also Read

indian constitution

Constitution Day 2024: History, significance, and why we celebrate the day

Donald Trump, Trump

India bond yields drop as Trump's Treasury pick eases US market concerns

US flag, US, united states

United States leads global Network Readiness Index 2024; India ranks 49th

Elon musk, musk, Elon

Elon Musk announces X is India's number one news app on App store

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Highlights: ICC issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Israel's defense minister & Hamas official

Topics : India Bangladesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 3:47 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon