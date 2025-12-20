Saturday, December 20, 2025 | 05:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India defined by talent and skill that has helped shape national brand: EAM

India defined by talent and skill that has helped shape national brand: EAM

Jaishankar highlighted how, with great vision and leadership, India can make a great impact on the world

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

He also spoke to the students about India's steady rise, especially in the past decade, amid a challenging international landscape | (Photo:PTI)

ANI Asia
Dec 20 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday highlighted how Indian talent and skill-set have played a pivotal role in shaping the national brand of the country, as with increasing globalisation, Indian talent has met demands worldwide.

He made the remarks at the 22nd Convocation of the Symbiosis International (Deemed University) in Pune.

Speaking to graduating students, EAM shared how, in his conversations abroad, there has been praise for the diaspora. "The old stereotypes about India are steadily being put behind. But this evolution in our image is an undeniable reality. Hard figures vouch for this transformation. Among them, the growing number of global capability centres in India, the increasing demand for Indian talent and skills abroad, and the individual successes of people. And this extends equally to us as a collective. Perhaps more than others, India is today defined by its talent and by its skill. All that has helped to shape our national brand."

 

Jaishankar highlighted that with the rebalancing of the world's perception of India, "Very much more positively and very much more seriously than before. The reasons for that are that both our national brand and our individual reputations have improved considerably. We are regarded today by the world as people with a strong work ethic, with an aptitude for technology, who espouse a family-centric culture."

Jaishankar highlighted how, with great vision and leadership, India can make a great impact on the world.

"By doubling down on Make in India, more of our products can make their mark beyond our shores. Add to that design in India, research in India, innovate in India, or deliver from India, and the same holds true for services as well. Conversely, we will remain a mere market for others if we are less than successful in our efforts. We have to upgrade our infrastructure, develop our human resources, and adopt and pursue the right policies. But more importantly, it requires vision, it requires leadership and it requires execution, all of which we fortunately have today."

He also spoke to the students about India's steady rise, especially in the past decade, amid a challenging international landscape.

Jaishankar encouraged the students to step forward with confidence into the global workplace as India assumes a bigger role in the world and wished all graduating students from over 40 countries success in their future endeavours.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : S Jaishankar Leadership

First Published: Dec 20 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

