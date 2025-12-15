Monday, December 15, 2025 | 12:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
EAM Jaishankar offers support to Australia after terror attack in Sydney

EAM Jaishankar offers support to Australia after terror attack in Sydney

The attack, which authorities have declared a terrorist incident, targeted Jewish Australians who had gathered to celebrate the first day of Hanukkah

S Jaishankar

Conveyed our deepest condolences about the Bondi Beach terrorist attack and offered our fullest support: Jaishankar wrote on X

ANI
Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday spoke to Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong following the deadly terror attack at Sydney's Bondi Beach, which left more than 15 people dead during a gathering to celebrate the first day of Hanukkah.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Just spoke to Australian Foreign Minister @SenatorWong. Conveyed our deepest condolences about the Bondi Beach terrorist attack and offered our fullest support."

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condemned the attack at Bondi Beach in Australia that targeted people celebrating the first day of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah, expressing condolences to the victims' families and solidarity with the Australian people.

 

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi said, "Strongly condemn the ghastly terrorist attack carried out today at Bondi Beach, Australia, targeting people celebrating the first day of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah."

The attack, which authorities have declared a terrorist incident, targeted Jewish Australians who had gathered to celebrate the first day of Hanukkah. According to CNN, one of the victims was a Holocaust survivor who was killed while shielding his wife from gunfire.

According to Australian authorities, the attack was carried out by a father-son duo. Police shot dead the 50-year-old father at the scene, while the 24-year-old son was taken to the hospital. Officials added that the older man held a recreational hunting licence. Police have also conducted raids at a home in Sydney in connection with the incident.

In the aftermath of the attack, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his government would move to tighten gun-related regulations. He said stricter rules, including time limits on licences, would be placed on his Cabinet's agenda.

Albanese also addressed the Jewish community, saying, "Your fellow Australians stand with you tonight in condemning this act of terror." He added that the country would never submit to "division, violence or hatred."

Following the Sydney attack, police agencies in several countries have increased security around public Hanukkah events. In the United States, the New York Police Department said it was deploying additional resources to public Hanukkah celebrations and synagogues "out of an abundance of caution.

S Jaishankar Sydney Australia India Australia

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

