Defence Ministry clears ₹67,000 crore military upgrade for armed forces

Defence Ministry clears ₹67,000 crore military upgrade for armed forces

The Defence Ministry has cleared proposals worth ₹67,000 crore to boost the operational capabilities of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, including drones, radars, missile systems, and maintenance deals

Rajnath Singh

The Defence Acquisition Council, under the chairmanship of Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh, approved various proposals. | File Photo

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 9:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on August 5 cleared multiple defence proposals worth around ₹67,000 crore, aimed at significantly enhancing the operational capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces.
 
In an official statement, the Ministry of Defence said, “The Defence Acquisition Council, under the chairmanship of Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh on August 5, approved various proposals amounting to a total cost of about Rs 67,000 crore.”
 
For the Indian Army, the DAC accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for the procurement of thermal imager-based Driver Night Sight for the BMP infantry combat vehicles. 
 
 
“This would enhance night driving capability of BMP and provide higher mobility and operational advantage to the Mechanised Infantry,” the statement said.

Autonomous craft and upgraded missile defence

The Indian Navy is set to acquire Compact Autonomous Surface Craft, BrahMos Fire Control System & Launchers, and an upgraded BARAK-1 Point Defence Missile System.
 
According to the ministry, “The procurement of Compact Autonomous Surface Craft will provide the capability to the Indian Navy for detection, classification and neutralisation of threats in anti-submarine warfare missions.”

Radars for mountainous borders

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force (IAF) will receive Mountain Radars and an upgraded SAKSHAM/SPYDER Weapon System. “The procurement of mountain radars will enhance the air surveillance capability along and across the borders in the mountainous region,” the ministry stated.
 
“The upgradation of SAKSHAM/SPYDER System for integration with Integrated Air Command and Control System will enhance the Air Defence capability,” it added.

MALE drones for surveillance

A major approval was granted for the procurement of Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPAs) for use across all three services.
 
“The proposed MALE RPAs can carry multiple payloads & weapons and operate at longer ranges for long endurance missions. They will significantly enhance round-the-clock surveillance and combat capability of the Armed Forces,” the ministry noted.

Support, maintenance approvals

The DAC also cleared critical sustenance and maintenance proposals, including for India’s strategic airlift and missile defence assets.
 
“AoN was also accorded for sustenance of C-17 and C-130J fleets and comprehensive annual maintenance contract of S-400 Long Range Air Defence Missile System,” the ministry said.

Topics : Rajnath Singh Indian Navy defence firms Indian Army Indian Air Force Drones S-400 missile deal

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 8:57 PM IST

