Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India abstains from voting on IMF's $2.3 billion loan to Pakistan

India abstains from voting on IMF's $2.3 billion loan to Pakistan

The Indian side raised the possibility of the funds being used for terror activities; both countries are in a military stand-off after Pak-backed terrorists killed 26 civilians at Pahalgam in Jammu an

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 9:52 PM IST

India on Friday abstained from voting on the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) consideration of a $2.3 billion loan to Pakistan, citing "the possibility of misuse of debt financing funds for state sponsored cross border terrorism."
 
"The International Monetary Fund (IMF) today reviewed the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) lending program ($1 billion) and also considered a fresh Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF) lending program ($1.3 billion) for Pakistan. As an active and responsible member country, India raised concerns over the efficacy of IMF programs in case of Pakistan given its poor track record, and also on the possibility of misuse of debt financing funds for state sponsored cross border terrorism," a statement from the Indian side said.
 
 
The development comes amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan that began after the Pahalgam terrorist attack that claimed the lives of 26 people. Following that, India in the wee hours of May 7, targeted nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir. On May 8, Pakistan targeted 36 locations along India’s western border with drone swarms in infiltration operations, which were neutralised by the Indian defence forces.

Topics : India Pakistan relations Operation Sindoor IMF International Monetary Fund Pahalgam attack BS Web Reports

First Published: May 09 2025 | 9:52 PM IST

