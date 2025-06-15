Sunday, June 15, 2025 | 09:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 3-nation tour chance to thank allies for anti-terror support: PM Modi

3-nation tour chance to thank allies for anti-terror support: PM Modi

The prime minister said he will visit Cyprus on June 15-16 at the invitation of President Nikos Christodoulides

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged Indians to buy domestic products, taking a dig at foreign goods by citing the example of “small-eyed Ganesh idols” imported from abroad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the G7 Summit in Canada will provide space for exchanging views on pressing global issues.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the G7 Summit in Canada will provide space for exchanging views on pressing global issues and the priorities of the Global South.

In his departure statement ahead of his three-nation tour, Modi said he looks forward to engaging with leaders from partner countries during the summit at Kananaskis, which he is attending at the invitation of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

The three-nation tour is also an opportunity to thank partner countries for their steadfast support to India in its fight against cross-border terrorism and to galvanise global understanding on tackling terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, he added.

 

The prime minister said he will visit Cyprus on June 15-16 at the invitation of President Nikos Christodoulides.

"Cyprus is a close friend and an important partner in the Mediterranean region and the EU. The visit provides an opportunity to build upon the historical bonds and expand our ties in the areas of trade, investment, security, technology and promote people-to-people exchanges," he said.

Modi said following the G7 Summit, he will visit Croatia and hold meetings with President Zoran Milanovic and Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.

India and Croatia enjoy centuries-old close cultural links, he said. As the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Croatia, it will open new avenues for bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest, Modi added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

CM Rekha Gupta vows realty reform as taskforce report flags 10 challenges

Rain, Delhi Rains, New Delhi Rains, Monsoon

Rain brings relief from heat in Delhi, AQI improves to 'moderate'

Asaduddin Owaisi, Asaduddin, Owaisi

Owaisi urges EAM Jaishankar to evacuate Indians stranded in Iran, Iraq

Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash

IMA urges Tata Group to extend Rs 1 cr compensation to kin of deceased docs

Manoj Sinha, Manoj

Govt targets ₹1 trillion farm economy in J&K by 2030, says LG Manoj Sinha

Topics : Narendra Modi terrorist attacks Terrorism

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSA vs AUS Live ScoreIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodayHappy Father's Day WishesAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon