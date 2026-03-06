Friday, March 06, 2026 | 02:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India, Finland renew MoU on environmental cooperation to boost cooperation

India, Finland renew MoU on environmental cooperation to boost cooperation

The renewed MoU will continue to provide a structured framework for collaboration and exchange of best practices between the two countries

India, Finland, MoU

The renewal of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) comes during the four-day visit of Finnish President Alexander Stubb | Image: X@byadavbjp

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 2:33 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

India and Finland have renewed their MoU on environmental cooperation to deepen collaboration on pollution prevention and control, waste management, climate change, forests and natural resource management, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav has said.

The renewal of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) comes during the four-day visit of Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

"Happy to note that India has renewed the Memorandum of Understanding on Environmental Cooperation signed in 2020, deepening cooperation on pollution prevention and control, waste management, climate change, forests and natural resource management through knowledge and technology cooperation," Prashan said in a post on X.

According to officials, the renewed MoU will continue to provide a structured framework for collaboration and exchange of best practices between the two countries on, inter alia, prevention and control of air and water pollution (including remediation of contaminated soil); waste management (including hazardous waste, waste-to-energy and recycling).

 

It will also cover circular economy and low-carbon solutions in the use of natural resources and forests; climate change mitigation and adaptation; environmental and forest monitoring (including data management), and conservation and sustainable use of marine and coastal resources and integrated water resources management.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh calls for Indian maritime leadership amid West Asia crisis

IAF, sukhoi, sukhoi-30

Two IAF pilots killed in Su-30MKI crash during training mission in Assam

Plane crashed, Sukhoi crashed, fighter plane crashed, Sukhoi

2 pilots killed in crash of Sukhoi-30 fighter jet in Assam's Karbi Anglong

Su 30MKI, Sukhoi, IAF

Su-30 MKI fighter lost radar contact after take-off in Assam, probe on: IAF

Iran warship

Navy aids Sri Lanka's ongoing search for crew of Iran warship sunk by US

Topics : Finland environmentalism Environmental pollution Environment ministry environment minister

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 2:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIndia Russian Oil ImportNepal Election 2026Sleep Orders You should not IgnoreGold and Silver Rate todayOTT This WeekOmnitech Engineering Share PriceInternational Women's Day 2026IMD Weather Update