Two IAF pilots killed in Su-30MKI crash during training mission in Assam

Two IAF pilots killed in Su-30MKI crash during training mission in Assam

Indian Air Force confirms deaths of Squadron Leader Anuj and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar after Su-30MKI fighter aircraft crashed in Assam's Karbi Anglong area

Sqn Ldr Anuj and Flt Lt Purvesh Duragkar | Image: X/@IAF_MCC

Bhaswar Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 10:44 AM IST
The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday confirmed the deaths of Squadron Leader Anuj and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar after a Sukhoi Su-30MKI combat aircraft crashed in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district during a training mission.
 
In a message posted on X, the IAF said all its personnel expressed sincere condolences and stood firmly with the bereaved families.
 
“IAF acknowledges the loss of Sqn Ldr Anuj and Flt Lt Purvesh Duragkar, who sustained fatal injuries in the Su-30 crash. All personnel of the IAF express sincere condolences and stand firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief,” the statement said.
 
 
Earlier, during the intervening night, the IAF had said that an Su-30MKI aircraft on a training sortie had crashed in the Karbi Anglong area, about 60 kilometres from Jorhat. Search operations had been launched immediately after the incident.
 
The aircraft had taken off from the IAF’s Jorhat airbase and was later reported overdue. The last contact with the fighter jet was recorded at around 7.42 pm on Thursday.
 
The Su-30MKI is one of the Indian Air Force’s frontline heavy combat aircraft and forms the backbone of its fighter fleet. India operates more than 250 Russian-origin Su-30MKI jets, most of which were licence-produced by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).
 
India has paid Russia more than $12 billion for these aircraft over the years.

First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 10:44 AM IST

