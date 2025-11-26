Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 09:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India slams China over Arunachal woman's detention at airport: All we know

India slams China over Arunachal woman's detention at airport: All we know

A diplomatic row has broken out after an Arunachal-born woman said Chinese officials held her for hours in Shanghai, with India protesting strongly and repeating that 'Arunachal inalienable'

Prema Wangjom Thongdok is an Indian citizen, living in the UK, who alleged harassment at Shanghai airport

Prema Wangjom Thongdok. (Photo: LinkedIn)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India lodged a strong protest with China after a woman from Arunachal Pradesh, now living in the UK, claimed she was detained for nearly 18 hours at Shanghai airport. New Delhi accused Beijing of violating international air travel norms.
 
The woman, Pema Wangjom Thongdok, was travelling from London to Japan on November 21 when her three-hour layover turned into what she described as a “traumatising” experience. She said Chinese immigration officers refused to accept her Indian passport because it listed Arunachal Pradesh as her birthplace.
 

‘Invalid passport’ claim and pressure to accept China’s position

 
Pema, whose family is from Rupa in West Kameng district, alleged that officers at the Shanghai airport insisted Arunachal Pradesh was “part of China” and declared her passport “invalid”. She claimed officials pressured her to acknowledge Beijing’s territorial claim before they would process her onward travel.
 
 
In a detailed account posted on X, she wrote: "I was held at Shanghai airport for over 18 hours on November 21, 2025 by China immigration and China Eastern Airlines. They called my Indian passport invalid because my birthplace is Arunachal Pradesh, which they claimed is Chinese territory."
 
The 35-year-old added that she was confined to the transit area without clear explanations, had limited access to food and basic facilities, and that her passport was taken away. She said she was stopped from boarding her connecting flight despite carrying a valid Japanese visa.   

India calls actions a violation of global norms

 
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the matter had been taken up “at the highest level” with Chinese authorities. India said Beijing’s actions violated international conventions on air travel and even China’s own rules.
 
The MEA said, "The issue of the detention has been taken up strongly with the Chinese side. Chinese authorities have still not been able to explain their actions, which are in violation of several conventions governing international air travel."
 
It added that China’s conduct went against its own regulation that allows 24-hour visa-free transit for passengers of all nationalities.
 
Reiterating India's long-standing position, the ministry said, "Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of India, and this is a self-evident fact. No amount of denial by the Chinese side is going to change this indisputable reality."
 

China denies detention, repeats territorial claim

 
China, however, rejected the allegations. At a media briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning repeated that Arunachal Pradesh, which Beijing refers to as Zangnan, is “China’s territory”, a claim India has always strongly opposed.
 
Mao said, "Zangnan is China's territory. The Chinese side has never recognised the so-called 'Arunachal Pradesh' illegally set up by India."
 
She dismissed the accusation of mistreatment, saying, "During the entire time, China's border inspection authorities carried out checks procedures in accordance with laws and regulations... the lawful rights and interests of the person concerned were fully protected, no compulsory measures were taken on her, and there was no so-called 'detaining' or 'harassing'."
 
She added that the airline had provided Pema with meals and resting facilities.
 

India issues a demarche

 
India has issued a strong demarche to China both in New Delhi and Beijing. The incident comes at a time when both countries have been trying to stabilise ties through recent high-level engagements.
 
New Delhi has repeatedly rejected Beijing's sovereignty claims over Arunachal Pradesh. Earlier this year, when China attempted to rename places in the state, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India “categorically rejects such attempts”.
 
He stated, "Creative naming will not alter the undeniable reality that Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India."
 
(With agency inputs)

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

