Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 07:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India, Afghanistan to establish joint chamber to deepen trade ties

India, Afghanistan to establish joint chamber to deepen trade ties

India and Afghanistan have agreed to set up a joint chamber of commerce and industry, revive trade mechanisms, and expand cooperation across sectors during Afghan Minister Azizi's visit

india afghanistan flag

Representative Image

BS Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 7:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India and Afghanistan have decided to depute commercial representatives at their respective embassies and institutionalise a ‘joint chamber of commerce and industry’, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.
 
The decision to set up a joint Afghanistan-India chamber of commerce and industry was one of the several taken during the November 19-25 visit of Afghan Minister of Industry and Commerce Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi to India.
 
During his visit, Azizi met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and his deputy Jitin Prasada.
 
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the MEA said the visit reflected the strong commitment of both sides for deepening bilateral engagement and cooperation in trade, economy and investments.
 
 
“India remains committed to working closely with Afghanistan to advance this economic partnership in a manner that brings sustainable benefits to the people of both countries,” the MEA said.

Also Read

india afghanistan flag

New air freight corridors to connect Kabul with Delhi, Amritsar: MEA

Afghanistan flag, Pakistan flag, Afghanistan-Pakistan

Pakistani strikes in Afghanistan kill 10, injure 4 says Afghan Govt

Gold

Afghanistan offers 5-year tax exemption to Indian investors in gold mining

pakistan Flag

17 TTP militants killed in operations in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Trade, tariffs

India, Afghanistan to appoint commercial attaches to boost bilateral trade

 
Azizi’s visit follows the weeklong visit to India of Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in October, and India subsequently upgrading its technical mission in Kabul to that of a full-fledged embassy.
 
The Taliban government in Afghanistan is keen to increase trade with India and has invited Indian companies to take up mining projects there. It has also proposed a five-year tax holiday to Indian businesses investing in Afghanistan.
 
Azizi and Goyal discussed issues ranging from trade facilitation, market access, connectivity, and capacity-building. The two announced the initiation of the air freight corridor on the Kabul-Delhi and Kabul-Amritsar sectors. They also welcomed the reactivation of the India-Afghanistan Joint Working Group on Trade, Commerce and Investment and agreed to explore opportunities for collaboration in mining and other high-value sectors.
 
Azizi also visited the India International Trade Fair (IITF 2025), where several Afghan traders had set up stalls. The Afghan delegation held meetings with the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority, Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council, Cotton Corporation of India, Apparel Export Promotion Council, Manmade and Technical Textiles Export Promotion Council, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India, and Pharmaceutical Export Promotion Council of India. They discussed modalities for the long-term supply of agricultural products, medicines, and other essential commodities to Afghanistan, the MEA said.
 
India and Afghanistan have sought to rebuild their ties in the last couple of months. New Delhi had severely criticised Pakistani forces’ attacks on Afghanistan in recent weeks. On Tuesday, the Taliban government said the overnight Pakistani strikes killed 10 people, including women and children in three of its eastern provinces.

More From This Section

India China dispute, Arunachal Pradesh, Shanghai Airport incident, Pema Wangjom Thongdok, demarche, Mao Ning, Indian passport, Zangnan, diplomatic row

India, China in fresh row after Arunachal-born citizen stopped in Shanghai

Hammer missile system, India-France defence deal, precision guided missile system

India to build HAMMER strike system with France. What this weapon can do

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Prime minister

Israeli PM Netanyahu postpones India visit citing security concerns

BSF, Army, Soldier, Indian Army

New Tripura BSF IG ramps up border vigilance amid Bangladesh instability

PM MOdi

PM Narendra Modi, Mark Carney hail renewed momentum in bilateral ties

Topics : Afghanistan India trade policy Trade ties

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 7:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPORam Mandir DhwajarohanChatGPT Shopping ResearchBank Holiday TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon