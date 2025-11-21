Friday, November 21, 2025 | 04:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India set to resume tourist visas for Chinese nationals across the world

India set to resume tourist visas for Chinese nationals across the world

The latest move comes amid improving relations between the two nations. India and China have been working to rebuild ties after heightened tensions in 2020

Amid improving ties, the Indian government is also finalising rules to cut down visa delays for Chinese technicians. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 4:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India opened tourist visas for Chinese nationals at its embassies and consulates across the world earlier this week, according to a report by the Hindustan Times. Visas were suspended for Chinese nationals after the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes between India and China.
 
The latest move comes amid improving relations between the two nations. India and China have been working to rebuild ties after heightened tensions in 2020. Beginning May 5, 2020, troops from both sides were involved in aggressive face-offs, clashes, and skirmishes along multiple points of the Sino-Indian border.

Improving India-China relations

In August this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Summit of the leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Tianjin.
 
 
The two leaders welcomed the positive momentum and steady progress in bilateral relations since their last meeting in Kazan in October 2024. They reaffirmed that the two countries were development partners and not rivals, and that their differences should not turn into disputes. 

India to cut down visa delays for Chinese technicians

Amid improving ties, the Indian government is also finalising rules to cut down visa delays for Chinese technicians, responding to complaints from businesses that say the restrictions are hurting the country’s ability to become a manufacturing hub.

As reported earlier by Business Standard, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is collaborating with the Ministries of Home and External Affairs to establish a framework that will expedite visas for engineers and technicians required to install Chinese-made machines in Indian factories. 

Govt to expedite clearance of pending Chinese imports

The government also plans to expedite the clearance of pending import approvals for goods from China and other countries. On November 4, The Economic Times reported that DPIIT has sought company-wise details of delayed foreign manufacturer certifications.
 
The government plans to start issuing and renewing licences for overseas suppliers, including Chinese firms, on a case-by-case basis. Approvals will cover parts of electronic products, shoes, steel, household items, raw materials, and other daily-use goods. Most of these clearances were halted after the 2020 border clashes.

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 4:24 PM IST

