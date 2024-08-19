India needs to engage with those in power in Bangladesh: Ex-foreign secy

Former foreign secretary Harshvardan Shringla has said that India needs to engage with those in power now in Bangladesh, as instability in the neighbouring country has a direct impact on the security scenario of the Northeastern region. Shringla said this at a programme in which a report on policy options for India in dealing with the current Bangladesh situation was released. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The report, to be submitted to the Centre, was prepared by a think tank Society to Harmonise Aspirations for Responsible Engagement (SHARE). The political instability in Bangladesh has direct repercussions both on security and developmental projects in North East India, security and defence experts, who are members of SHARE, said at the event.

India has to engage with those in power or those behind the powers in Bangladesh as stability in the neighbourhood has a direct import to the security scenario of North East India.

We have two core concerns - Bangladesh's territory not be used in any manner inimical to its (India's) interests and ensuring the safety of Hindus and other minorities in the neighbouring country, the former ambassador to Bangladesh said.

Shringla also said that the recommendations in this report are prefaced by three key facts -- it remains uncertain who is currently responsible for policy making in Bangladesh, there is palpable anti-India sentiments in the neighbouring country, and finally, economic stability and employment generation there.

The report will submitted to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and the National Security Advisor for implementation, former Eastern Command GOC-in-C Lt Gen R P Kalita (Retd) said at the event.

Ex-Ladakh Lt Governor R K Mathur said that care has been taken to ensure the recommendations are implementable and acceptable to all sections and ideologies as the neighbouring country goes through socio-political upheaval.

The recommendations are divided into short, medium and long-term so as to ensure a staged approach to policymaking on India's part which is mutually acceptable, the former defence secretary said.

Assam Chief Information Commissioner Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, highlighting the recommendations, said dialogue with all stakeholders is in India's core interests, especially with regard to tackling a possible refugee crisis in the Northeast which has a border of 1885 kms with Bangladesh.

A matter of alarming concern for North East India is the disturbing developments of an armed mob breaking the high-security prison in Bangladesh's Sherpur on August 6 freeing more than 500 inmates while in another jail-break in Gazipur, 209 prisoners escaped, Mahanta said.

Those who were freed include senior Ansarul Bangla Team (ABT) and Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen, Bangladesh (JMB), the former DGP said.

This is an exceptionally alarming situation, especially for Assam and Tripura, where several ABT and JMB modules have been busted with 60 members of these outfits arrested from these states in 2022-23 and more than 30 of them are from Bangladesh, he said.

This should ring alarm bells within India's internal security and law enforcement apparatus, Mahanta, who is also SHARE's General Secretary, pointed out.

Connectivity is a key pillar of Indo-Bangla engagements with the vast spectrum of road, rail, inland water or even air connectivity projects that the two nations have embarked upon are a testament in this regard, he added.

The report has pointed out that such connectivity exposes Northeast India to potential security concerns as these portals may be misused by anti-India elements to enter the region and wreak havoc.

The relevance of North East India in the context of Bangladesh remains disproportionately high and we have highlighted the need for a nuanced policy perspective, Mahanta asserted.

Nagaland University Chancellor Samudragupta Kashyap and Cyber security expert Subimal Bhattacharjee moderated the event held on Sunday evening.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Hasina, 76, resigned and fled to India on August 5 following a massive protest by students against a controversial quota system in government jobs.

Following that, 84-year-old Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus took oath as the Chief Adviser of the interim government of Bangladesh on August 8.