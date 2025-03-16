Sunday, March 16, 2025 | 04:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India, New Zealand resume FTA talks after nearly a decade-long pause

India, New Zealand resume FTA talks after nearly a decade-long pause

India and New Zealand on Sunday announced resumption of negotiations for a proposed free trade agreement, after it was stalled in 2015.

FTA

The announcement assumes significance as the Prime Minister of New Zealand Christopher Luxon is here on a four-day visit from March 16. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2025 | 4:28 PM IST

India and New Zealand began negotiating the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) in April 2010 to boost trade in goods, services, and investment. However, after nine rounds of discussions, the talks stalled in 2015.

"The two nations are pleased to announce the launch of negotiations for a comprehensive and mutually beneficial India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations," the commerce ministry said.

The announcement assumes significance as the Prime Minister of New Zealand Christopher Luxon is here on a four-day visit from March 16.

 

The ministry made the announcement after the meeting of Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Todd McClay, New Zealand's Minister for Trade and Investment.

"The India-New Zealand FTA negotiations aim to achieve balanced outcomes that enhance supply chain integration and improve market access," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : FTA in India New Zealand FTA talks

First Published: Mar 16 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

