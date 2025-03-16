Sunday, March 16, 2025 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bomb blast near bus carrying security personnel in Balochistan, 5 killed

Bomb blast near bus carrying security personnel in Balochistan, 5 killed

The Baloch Liberation Army has claimed responsibility for the attack, claiming that over 90 personnel were killed

Pakistan terrorist

Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest but least populated province, has long been plagued by separatist insurgency. (Representational Image/Shutterstock)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

A roadside bomb exploded near a bus carrying security forces in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province on Sunday, killing at least five Frontier Corps (FC) personnel and injuring 12 others, local media reported. The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the attack, claiming that over 90 personnel were killed.
 
According to a report in Dawn, the bomb exploded in Noshki area of Balochistan, which has been witnessing a wave of attacks by insurgents. Station House Officer (SHO) Zafarullah Sumalani said that initial investigations suggest the incident was a suicide attack. Evidence from the site indicates that a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the FC convoy. The explosion also badly damaged a nearby bus.
 
 
The BLA also claimed that it was a suicide attack, led by its 'fidayeen' Majeed Brigade. "Immediately after the attack, the Fateh Squad of the BLA advanced and completely surrounded another bus, systematically eliminating all military personnel on board, bringing the total number of enemy casualties to 90," the BLA claimed in its statement. 
Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti strongly condemned the attack, vowing that those responsible would face justice. "Cowardly attacks cannot break our resolve. Peace will be established at all costs," he said in an official statement, as reported by Dawn.

The incident comes days after BLA militants ambushed a passenger train in Balochistan, taking nearly 450 passengers hostage and killing 21 before security forces launched an operation, eliminating all attackers.
 
Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest but least populated province, has long been plagued by separatist insurgency. Ethnic Baloch militants accuse Islamabad of economic exploitation and demand independence, a claim the government denies.
 
The provincial government reiterated its stance against terrorism, with spokesperson Shahid Rind stating, "Such brutal acts will not weaken our resolve. We stand with the victims' families in this time of grief."
 
Security has been tightened across Balochistan following the attack, as authorities investigate the perpetrators behind the deadly bombing.

Topics : BS Web Reports Pakistan Balochistan Balochistan suicide blast Balochistan violence

First Published: Mar 16 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

