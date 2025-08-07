Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 11:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India's state refiners pause Russian oil buys amid US tariff pressure

India's state refiners pause Russian oil buys amid US tariff pressure

Companies including Indian Oil Corp., Bharat Petroleum Corp. and Hindustan Petroleum Corp. plan to skip spot purchases of the crude in the upcoming buying cycle

Ongc, oil, oil company, refinery

The global oil market has zeroed in on India’s crude purchasing after President Donald Trump doubled the levy on all Indian exports to the US as a direct punishment for the country’s refiners taking Russian crude.

Bloomberg
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 11:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s state-owned oil refiners are pulling back from purchases of Russian crude for now, according to people with direct knowledge of the companies’ procurement plans, as Washington ratchets up the pressure on New Delhi over the flows with a wave of harsh tariffs. 
Companies including Indian Oil Corp., Bharat Petroleum Corp. and Hindustan Petroleum Corp. plan to skip spot purchases of the crude in the upcoming buying cycle, until there’s clear government guidance, said the people, who asked not to be identified as they aren’t authorized to speak publicly. On Thursday, IOC bought five million barrels of oil from the US, Brazil and Libya, the latest in a string of purchases for relatively quick delivery. 
 
 
The global oil market has zeroed in on India’s crude purchasing after President Donald Trump doubled the levy on all Indian exports to the US as a direct punishment for the country’s refiners taking Russian crude. The escalation — which hasn’t yet been matched by similar action against China, another major buyer — is meant to put pressure on Moscow to end the war in Ukraine. 
The tension has swung futures this week as traders assess the odds of disruption to flows, as well as Moscow’s ability to find alternative buyers should Indian refiners opt to take fewer barrels. Brent was little changed near $67 a barrel on Thursday, following a five-day drop. 
Officially, New Delhi hasn’t given any direction to refiners to stop buying Moscow’s crude, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government pushing back against Trump’s tariffs. Bloomberg earlier reported that refiners had been asked to draw up plans for buying non-Russian crude.  

Also Read

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Russia, India talk up 'strategic partnership' after Trump tariff hike

Modi Trump

Six months of a Trump Presidency later, India-US ties hit a crossroadspremium

oil, crude oil, oil pipeline,

Oil dips to one-week low as Opec+ output boost stokes oversupply fears

Oil refinery

Indian refiners stop buying Russian crude amid Trump threat, low discounts

India-EU, India-European Union

Rosneft calls EU sanctions on Nayara Energy unjustified and illegal

An oil ministry spokesman didn’t immediately reply to an email seeking comment. Separately, IOC, BPCL and HPCL didn’t reply to messages from Bloomberg seeking comment. 
Beyond term contracts, oil producers and refiners typically deal with purchases in short-run cycles, with cargoes booked about one-and-a-half to two months ahead of loading. That planned-ahead pattern allows users to ensure they have enough on hand to meet their requirements. 
The pause will affect buying of Russia’s Urals cargoes for October-loading, they added. 
While overall purchases of October-loading Urals by India’s refiners are unlikely to drop to zero, a dip could prompt a rush for other grades, with US, Middle Eastern and African cargoes as alternatives, said traders, who buy and sell across the region. Discussions for October cargoes have not yet started, though traders foresee deeper Russian discounts and more offers to China, which doesn’t typically take much of the variety.  
In late-July, purchases of September-loading Urals concluded with India taking fewer barrels due to pricey offers. Since then, state-owned refiners have issued a slew of tenders, soaking up spot cargoes from other regions. Private processors Reliance Industries Ltd. and Nayara Energy Ltd., meanwhile, have been quiet, with the latter grappling with a steep drop in run rates following sanctions imposed by the European Union.  
Cargoes of Urals — Russia’s benchmark crude grade from the west of the country — for August- and September-loading are likely to be delivered as planned, unless New Delhi advises otherwise, the people said. In recent days, tankers have offloaded some cargoes at Indian ports, albeit with some slight delays. At its peak, India imported more than 2 million barrels a day of Russian oil, up from almost zero purchases before the Ukraine war.  
“There would be some operational disruptions for a period, but the crude supply-demand would balance out,” said R. Ramachandran, former director of refineries at Bharat Petroleum. If Russian supplies are more difficult, “Middle East crudes — with the geographical advantages and a wide range of quality will be a prime substitute, especially from Saudi and Iraq,” he said.
--With assistance from Sudhi Ranjan Sen, Lucia Kassai and Alex Longley.

More From This Section

Narendra Modi, Lula da silva

PM Modi speaks to Brazil's Lula, leaders promise to boost India-Brazil ties

Narendra Modi, Lula da silva

India could bide time till US public opinion pushes Trump to review tariffs

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Ajit Doval says dates for Putin's visit to India being worked out: Report

defence, air force

Rolls-Royce plans MRO facility in India for AIFs AE2100 engine support

Modi, Narendra Modi

Amid US strain, PM Narendra Modi set to visit China after 7 years

Topics : Indian oil import Russia oil US US tariffs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 11:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTrent Q1 Results ReviewGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon