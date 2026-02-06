Friday, February 06, 2026 | 09:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India successfully tests fires nuclear-capable, 3K-km range Agni-3 missile

India successfully tests fires nuclear-capable, 3K-km range Agni-3 missile

India successfully test-fires nuclear-capable Agni-3 ballistic missile with a strike range of over 3,000 km as part of a routine user training exercise

DRDO

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) sources said that it met all the mission objectives

Press Trust of India Balasore (Odisha)
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 9:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India on Friday successfully test-fired nuclear weapons-capable Agni-3 ballistic missile from the Chandipur off Odisha coast, which has a strike range of more than 3,000 kilometres, officials said.

The surface-to-surface missile was launched by the personnel of Strategic Forces Command (SFC) from a mobile launcher as part of a regular training exercise for the user.

The missile was picked up randomly from the production lot and test fired, they said adding that the SFC is tasked with handling strategic weapons systems. The launch validated all operational and technical parameters, officials said.

After the command for auto-launch was given, the two-stage solid-propelled missile took off on a designated flight path and homed onto the pre-designated target area in the Bay of Bengal with accuracy.

 

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) sources said that it met all the mission objectives.

Various parameters and trajectory of the 17-meter long missile were tracked and monitored in real time by radars along the east coast, as well as by the telemetry and electro-optical systems. Two down-range ships near the impact point recorded the terminal event, they said.

Agni-3 is one of the sophisticated and accurate missiles of its class and has already been inducted into the armed forces. It is capable of carrying a payload weighing 1.5 tons to a distance of more than 3,000 kilometres.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rafale, Aircraft

IAF to have free hand to integrate weapons on 114 new Rafales: Sourcespremium

S Jaishankar, India EU FTA, FTA

India-EU free trade deal a game changer for partnership, says Jaishankar

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Critical mineral cooperation with US advancing rapidly: Jaishankar

A LCA Tejas Mark-1A combat aircraft at HAL's facility in Nashik, Maharashtra. Photo credit: Bhaswar Kumar

Tejas Mk1As unlikely to come with full capabilities by March: Sources

ship, boat, vessel

Swan Defence gets export order from Oman for naval training vessel

Topics : DRDO Agni Agni-III missile

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 9:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkMPC Home Loan RatesGold and Silver Price TodayPFC-REC MergerQ3 Results TodayBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenGate 2026 Exam DatePersonal Finance