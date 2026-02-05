India-US trade deal close to finish as Jaishankar ends Washington visit

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday concluded his two-day US visit, which he termed productive and positive, saying that the “historic India-US trade deal is in the final stages of detailing that will be completed very soon”.

What did Jaishankar say about the India-US trade deal?

In a post on social media, Jaishankar said the India-US trade deal “opens up a new phase in our bilateral ties, with vast possibilities for the relationship.” The minister was in Washington, DC, to attend a ministerial meeting on critical minerals hosted by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, which was attended by ministers and officials from 50 countries.

How is cooperation on critical minerals progressing?

Jaishankar said India-US “critical mineral cooperation is also advancing rapidly”. “Expect engagement on strategic issues, defence and energy in the coming days. Overall, a strong momentum is evident,” he said, adding that he held “wide-ranging” talks with Rubio during his visit.

What issues did Jaishankar highlight at the critical minerals meeting?

In his remarks at the meeting, Jaishankar highlighted the challenges posed by excessive concentration and the importance of de-risking supply chains. He spoke about the need for structured international cooperation and outlined India’s efforts to build resilience through the National Critical Mineral Mission, the Rare Earth Corridor and responsible commerce. He also conveyed support for the US Forum on Resource, Geostrategic Engagement, or FORGE, initiative, which has been set in motion following the critical minerals partnership.

What did the MEA say about the trade deal’s impact?

At the Ministry of External Affairs’ weekly media briefing on Thursday afternoon, spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the India-US trade agreement, “as we see it”, “will give a major boost to our exports to the US”. “It will be a major boost to the labour-intensive industries here in India, creating new job opportunities, growth and prosperity for our people. Also, let me say that the US side has also clarified that the final figure of tariff is 18 per cent,” he said.

Who from the US Congress visited India recently?

Jaiswal said three US Congressmen visited India from January 25 to 27 as part of regular exchanges with members of the US Congress. “Regular dialogue and conversations are an important part of our India-US comprehensive strategic partnership,” he said. The delegation comprised Mike Rogers, a Republican from Alabama, Adam Smith, a Democrat from Washington, and Jimmy Patronis, a Republican from Florida.

What were the key issues discussed during the visit?

The bipartisan delegation, accompanied by senior staff members, met the External Affairs Minister and the Defence Secretary. “Discussions centred around bilateral ties, bilateral cooperation, matters of trade, the Ukraine issue, and what we are doing together in the Indo-Pacific. They also had a meeting with industry leaders, in particular in the defence sector,” Jaiswal said.

What does the bipartisan engagement signal for India-US ties?

“Overall, it was a good meeting and the fact that it was a bipartisan Congressional delegation from the US reflects that there is strong bipartisan support for India-US relations,” Jaiswal said.