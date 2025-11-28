India inks helicopter support agreements worth ₹7,995 crore with US

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
The Union Ministry of Defence on Friday said that it has signed Letters of Offer and Acceptance (LOAs) with the United States government for sustainment support of the Indian Navy’s MH-60R helicopter fleet. The agreements cover Follow-on Support and Follow-on Supply Support for a five-year period, with a total estimated value of ₹7,995 crore.
"Sustainment Support is a comprehensive package which includes provisioning of spares, support equipment, product support, training and technical support, repair & replenishment of components and setting up of ‘Intermediate’ level component repairs & Periodic Maintenance Inspection facilities in India," the ministry said.