India, US working on PM Modi's early visit, dates being finalised: MEA

The two leaders emphasised their commitment to advance the US-India strategic partnership and the Indo-Pacific Quad partnership. They also discussed plans for PM Modi's visit to the White House

Modi and Trump

Prime Minister Modi congratulated President Trump on his second term in office. | File Image

Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 7:35 PM IST

India and the United States are working towards an early visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US, to further deepen India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic partnership, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the dates for the visit are being worked and will be announced at the appropriate time.

"Prime Minister Modi and President Trump had a telephonic conversation some days back. Recently, the two sides are working on an early visit of the Prime Minister to the United States to further deepen India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic partnership and specific dates for this visit are still being worked out and will be announced at the appropriate time," Jaiswal said in weekly briefing today.

 

Notably, Trump had held a 'productive' telephonic conversation with PM Modi on , a statement by the White House said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Modi congratulated President Trump on his second term in office.

The two leaders emphasised their commitment to advance the US-India strategic partnership and the Indo-Pacific Quad partnership. They also discussed plans for PM Modi's visit to the White House, and Indo- Pacific Quad partnership, with India hosting Quad Leaders for the first time later this year.

Describing Donald Trump, who took oath as US President earlier this month, as his "dear friend", PM Modi said India and the United States will work together towards global peace, prosperity, and security.

The two leaders exchanged views on global issues, including the situation in West Asia and Ukraine, and reiterated their commitment to work together for promoting global peace, prosperity and security.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 7:35 PM IST

