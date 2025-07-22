Indian Army gets first batch of Apache helicopters; calls it a milestone

The Indian Army on Tuesday announced that the first batch of three Apache helicopters has arrived. Hailing it as a milestone moment, the Army said that these state-of-the-art platforms will strengthen the Indian Army’s operational capabilities greatly.
Taking to X, the additional directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army) shared this announcement and said, "Apache for Indian Army. Milestone moment for Indian Army as the first batch of Apache helicopters for Army Aviation arrives today in India. These state-of-the-art platforms will bolster the operational capabilities of the Indian Army significantly.”
An India Today report mentions, the first batch of Apache helicopters has been delayed numerous times and has arrived in India after a delay of over 15 months. The Apache attack helicopters will be assembled and inspected before they are handed over to the Indian Army’s Aviation Corps. These attack helicopters will then fly to their base in Jodhpur, after the due process is completed.
The report suggests that the Aviation Corps has been waiting for these attack helicopters since its founding in March 2024 in Jodhpur. The delivery of the Apache AH-64E attack helicopters failed to meet many deadlines. The Indian Army was anticipating the delivery of the first batch from the US in June 2024.
According to an Indian Express report, the delivery of the first batch has come after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh sought fast-tracking of deliveries, in a telephone call with US Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth. Apart from the combat helicopters, Singh also sought fast-tracking delivery of GE F404 engines, which will power India’s LCA Tejas.
The Apache attack helicopters were part of the $600 million deal between India and the US in 2020. Under the deal, the Indian Army was to procure six additional combat helicopters for the army.
All you need to know about Apache helicopters
According to an ANI report, the Apache AH-64E helicopter is capable of delivering a diverse range of weapons, ranging from air-to-ground Hellfire missiles, 70 mm Hydra rockets, and air-to-air Stinger missiles.
Widely considered among the most advanced attack helicopters in the world, it is designed to execute precision strikes even in the most hostile combat zones.
The Apache helicopter is equipped with a foldable 30 mm chain gun, which holds 1,200 rounds, forming part of its area weapon subsystem. Enhancing its combat capabilities, the helicopter features fire-control radar with 360-degree coverage and a nose-mounted sensor suite for target acquisition and night vision operations.