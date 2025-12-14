Sunday, December 14, 2025 | 11:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indian Army intensifies relief operations at key sites in Sri Lanka

Preparatory works have begun at the Chilaw and Kilinochchi bridge sites in Jaffna for the installation of Bailey bridges

Indian army in Sri Lanka

The Indian Army is continuing its assistance in the rescue and relief operations in the aftermath of cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka | Image: X/@MEAIndia

Dec 14 2025 | 11:20 AM IST

The Indian Army has intensified efforts to restore connectivity in Sri Lanka, with its Engineer Task Force working in coordination with the Sri Lankan Army and the Sri Lankan Road Development Authority, an official statement noted.

The Indian Army, in an official statement, said the damaged bridge at Kilinochchi has been completely de-launched, and preparations are underway for the launch of a Bailey Bridge to restore road connectivity in the area.

The Indian Army is continuing its assistance in the rescue and relief operations in the aftermath of cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka.

 

Earlier, Lieutenant General BKGM Lasantha Rodrigo, Commander of the Sri Lankan Army, visited the Chilaw Bridge Site.

He appreciated the challenging tasks being done in tough weather conditions by the Indian Army Engineers, along with Sri Lankan Road Development Authorities.

An Engineer Task Force comprising 48 personnel of the Indian Army was airlifted and inducted on a war footing to provide critical engineering support. The primary focus of the task force is the restoration of vital lines of communication, including the repair and construction of damaged roads and bridges.

The team comprises specialised bridging experts, surveyors and watermanship specialists, along with personnel proficient in operating heavy earth-moving equipment, drones and unmanned systems, enabling the delivery of precise and effective engineering support.

The Engineer Task Force is currently holding four sets of Bailey bridges, airlifted by C-17 aircraft of the Indian Air Force, for the restoration of disrupted connectivity. In addition, the task force is equipped with pneumatic boats, outboard motors, HESCO bags and new-generation equipment such as heavy-payload drones and remotely controlled boats.

The Indian Army, under Operation Sagar Bandhu, has also provided extensive medical assistance to affected citizens in Sri Lanka following Cyclone Ditwah, helping more than 5,000 patients.

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Friday met with Sri Lanka High Commissioner Mahishini Colonne and handed over a part of the consignment of essential life-saving medicines, reiterating India's commitment to continue supporting its neighbours and aid in the country's recovery and reconstruction efforts in the aftermath of the devastating Cyclone Ditwah.

Official MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X about the meeting, writing about the assistance provided under Operation Sagar Bandhu, "Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met Sri Lanka High Commissioner Mahishini Colonne, and reiterated India's steadfast commitment to continued support for Sri Lanka's early recovery and reconstruction efforts in the aftermath of the devastating cyclone Ditwah."

The full consignment will be airlifted to Colombo by the Indian Air Force, the MEA spokesperson said.

"As part of the ongoing medical assistance being provided under Operation Sagar Bandhu, Foreign Secretary also handed over essential life-saving medicines, the full consignment of which will be airlifted by an Indian Air Force C17 to Colombo," Jaiswal wrote.

In keeping with India's Neighbourhood First policy, Operation Sagar Bandhu was launched to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Sri Lanka affected by the devastating cyclone Ditwah.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 14 2025 | 11:20 AM IST

