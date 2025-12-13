Saturday, December 13, 2025 | 04:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Passing out parade held at IMA Dehradun, 491 young officers join Army

Passing out parade held at IMA Dehradun, 491 young officers join Army

Along with 491 Indian cadets, 34 foreign cadets from 14 friendly countries also participated in the Autumn Term 2025 Passing Out Parade

Passing Out Parade of 157th Regular, 46th TES, 140th TGC, 55th SCO & TA OEE 2023 Courses. A total of 525 Officer Cadets, including 34 from Friendly Foreign Countries, passed out from the hallowed portals of Indian Military Academy

Passing Out Parade of 157th Regular, 46th TES, 140th TGC, 55th SCO & TA OEE 2023 Courses. A total of 525 Officer Cadets, including 34 from Friendly Foreign Countries, passed out from the hallowed portals of Indian Military Academy | Photo: X/ @adgpi

Press Trust of India Dehradun
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After undergoing rigorous training at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun, 491 cadets participated in a grand Passing Out Parade on Saturday and will now be commissioned as officers in the Indian Army.

The spectacular parade, held at the historic Drill Square in front of the academy's Chatwood Building, was reviewed by Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, who served as the reviewing officer.

Along with 491 Indian cadets, 34 foreign cadets from 14 friendly countries also participated in the Autumn Term 2025 Passing Out Parade.

A total of 525 officer cadets from the 157th Regular Course, 46th Technical Entry Scheme, 140th Technical Graduate Course, 55th Special Commissioned Officers Course, and Territorial Army Online Entrance Exam 2023 Course participated in the Passing Out Parade.

 

The 'Sword of Honour' and gold medal for securing first place during training was awarded to ACA Nishkal Dwivedi, the silver medal to BUO Badal Yadav for second place, and the bronze medal to SUO Kamaljeet Singh for third place.

Also Read

Anil Chauhan, Anil, CDS

Indian defence forces committed to adapting to changing environment: CDS

Uttarakhand cloudburst, cloudburst

Why build more hotels when Uttarakhand could become India's skills enginepremium

US China flag, US-China flag

New warfare era: AI, bioweapons escalate US-China security fears

Op Sagarbandhu, Indian Army

Indian Army accelerates bridge repair in Sri Lanka under Op Sagar Bandhu

India-Bangladesh

Bangladesh delegation to attend Vijay Diwas celebrations in Kolkata

The silver medal for securing first place in the 'Technical Graduate Course' was awarded to Officer Cadet Jadhav Sujit Sampat, and the silver medal for first place in the 'Technical Entry Scheme-46' was awarded to WCC Abhinav Mehrotra.

The silver medal for the 'Special Commission Officer Course' was given to Officer Cadet Sunil Kumar Chhetri.

Among the foreign cadets, the first place in merit was secured by JUO Mohammad Safin Ashraf from Bangladesh. The Army Chief's Banner for overall best performance in the Autumn Term was awarded to Imphal Company.

As the parade concluded, helicopters showered flowers on the newly commissioned officers from the sky.

On this occasion, General Dwivedi congratulated the new officers in his address for successfully completing their training. He praised the young officers for their high level of discipline, leadership qualities, and endurance, and urged them to uphold the glorious traditions of the Indian Army and serve the nation with loyalty, commitment, and honour.

General Dwivedi said that joining the army marks the beginning of a lifelong duty and selfless service.

The parents and guardians of the newly commissioned officers were also present during the passing out parade.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rupee

Nepal likely to soon allow Indian notes above ₹100, easing travel, tourism

Singapore flag

High Commission sets up centre in S'pore to help Indian women in distress

India-Denmark

India, Denmark reaffirm ties in health, agriculture, and green partnership

EAM S Jaishankar

MEA debunks fake letter falsely linked to EAM Jaishankar on Rafale deal

Modi Trump

PM Modi speaks to Trump, calls chat 'warm, engaging'; leaders review ties

Topics : Indian Army Uttarakhand military

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 13 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPOOTT This WeekDigital Ad FraudAMC Stocks OutlookDelhi Air Quality todayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon