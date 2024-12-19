Indian Navy Chief hosts deck reception aboard INS Mysore in Jakarta

Business Standard
Adm Muhammad Ali, Chief of Staff, Indonesian Navy, Senior Military Leadership of Indonesia, Ambassador of India in Indonesia, and members of the diplomatic community attended

Indian Navy chief Adm Tripathi with Adm Muhammad Ali, CoS Indonesian Navy

Indian Navy chief Adm Tripathi with Adm Muhammad Ali, CoS Indonesian Navy | Image: X/@indiannavy

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 11:59 AM IST

Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi hosted a deck reception onboard Indian Navy's indigenous guided missile destroyer, INS Mysore in Jakarta during his four-day official visit to Indonesia.

The details of the event were shared on X by the Spokesperson of the Indian Navy.

"Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, #CNS, hosted a deck reception onboard #IndianNavy's indigenous guided missile destroyer #INSMysore at Jakarta, fostering cultural exchange, friendship & camaraderie between #India & #Indonesia."

The post added, "Adm Muhammad Ali, Chief of Staff, #IndonesianNavy, Senior Military Leadership of Indonesia, Ambassador of India in Indonesia, and members of the diplomatic community in #Indonesia attended the event. #BridgesofFriendship"

 

The Indian Embassy in Indonesia also shared the details of the Indian Navy Chief's visit.

It stated on X, "Very eventful & successful goodwill visit of INS Mysore to Jakarta. The 4-day visit saw several high level bilateral engagements between Indian and Indonesian Navy".

"It was an honour for the ship to receive and host Laksmana Muhammad Ali, KASAL during deck reception onboard, jointly hosted by Chief of the Indian Navy Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi and Ambassador Sandeep Chakravorty, which was also graced by several senior officials of Indonesian Navy, Military and MoD", it said in another post.

"Professional discussions held onboard, deepening military and defence Industry collaboration & partnerships, is another major highlight of the ship visit, underscoring the robust & active bilateral cooperation between the maritime neighbours", the post concluded.

Earlier, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi met General Agus Subiyanto, Commander of the Indonesian Armed Forces, to discuss strengthening bilateral defence ties, with a particular focus on enhancing naval cooperation.

According to the Indian Navy spokesperson, the discussions also aimed to strengthen information sharing, capacity building, and collaboration in the defence industry between India and Indonesia.

The visit, which took place from December 15 to December 18, was part of ongoing efforts to further consolidate bilateral defence relations between the two countries, in line with the deepening Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with a focus on enhancing Naval Cooperation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

