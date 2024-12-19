Business Standard
Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in J&K's Kulgam

Indian Army's Chinar Corps said that the terrorists opened a 'heavy volume' of fire when challenged by the security forces

Security personnel during an encounter (Photo: PTI)

Dec 19 2024 | 8:45 AM IST

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Kadder area of Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir during the early hours of Thursday.

The Kashmir Zone Police posted on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "Encounter has started at Kadder area of Kulgam district. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow."

Indian Army's Chinar Corps said that the terrorists opened a "heavy volume" of fire when challenged by the security forces.

"OP KADER, Kulgam. Based on specific intelligence input regarding the presence of terrorists, a Joint Operation was launched by the Indian Army and J-K police at Kader, Kulgam. Suspicious activity was observed by vigilant troops and on being challenged, terrorists opened indiscriminate and heavy volumes of fire. Own troops effectively retaliated. Operation is in progress," it said in a post on X.

 

Earlier on December 3, a terrorist identified as Junaid Ahmed Bhat was killed in an ongoing operation with security forces in Srinagar district. Police said Bhat was involved in civilians killing at Gagangir, Ganderbal iand several other terror attacks, in Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to chair a high-level security meeting in the national capital on December 19, according to official sources.

The officials, privy to the development, told ANI that the meeting will primarily focus on critical security issues, with a special emphasis on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha will also attend the meeting, which aims to review strategies to ensure peace and stability in the region.

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 8:44 AM IST

