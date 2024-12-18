Mumbai boat accident: CM Fadnavis announces ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh

Business Standard
Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Navy explained that the collision occurred when an Indian Navy craft lost control during engine trials in Mumbai Harbour due to an engine malfunction

The Chief Minister announced that an ex-gratia of Rs5 lakh would be provided from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. (Photo: PTI)

At least 13 people have died, and two are critically injured after a ferry capsized off the coast of Mumbai on Wednesday evening, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed.

The Chief Minister stated that the incident occurred around 3:55 pm when a passenger vessel named Neelkamal capsized in the sea after colliding with a Navy boat.

"The rescue operation is still ongoing, and a final statement will be issued tomorrow," said CM Fadnavis.

The Chief Minister announced that an ex-gratia of Rs5 lakh would be provided from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to the families of those who lost their lives.

 

Addressing the media, CM Fadnavis said, "Near Mumbai, on Buchar Island, a passenger vessel named Neelkamal capsized around 3:55 pm after colliding with a Navy boat. So far, 101 people have been rescued, but 13 lives have been lost as of 7:30 pm.  Among the deceased, 10 were civilians, and three were Navy personnel. Two critically injured individuals are being treated at Navy Dockyard Hospital.  The Indian Navy, Coast Guard, and police deployed 11 crafts and four helicopters for the rescue operation. However, the operation is still ongoing, and further information will be available by tomorrow morning regarding any missing persons.  Families of those who lost their lives will receive an ex-gratia of Rs5 lakh from the CM Relief Fund. The incident will be jointly investigated by the police and the Indian Navy."

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Navy explained that the collision occurred when an Indian Navy craft lost control during engine trials in Mumbai Harbour due to an engine malfunction. This resulted in the death of 13 people.

According to the Navy, 99 survivors have been rescued so far.

"Search and rescue efforts were immediately launched, involving four naval helicopters, 11 naval crafts, one Coast Guard boat, and three marine police crafts to recover survivors," the Indian Navy stated.

The Navy spokesperson further added, "This afternoon, an Indian Navy craft lost control during engine trials in Mumbai Harbour due to engine malfunction, which led to the collision with a passenger ferry that subsequently capsized. Thirteen fatalities have been reported. Survivors are being shifted to nearby hospitals. As of the last update, 99 survivors have been rescued."

According to officials, the ferry, carrying 85 passengers, including five crew members, was en route to Elephanta Island when the incident occurred near Uran, Karanja, around 6:30 pm.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

